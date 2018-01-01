Xtend Barre
Fitness studios
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
21200 St. Andrew Blvd., #15
Boca Raton, FL 33432
CEO
Andrea Rogers
Initial Investment ⓘ
$162,785 - $516,870
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$36,000 - $36,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Xtend Barre has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15