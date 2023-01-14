Get an Elite Employee Engagement Tool for Less Than $30

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Process is everything when you're an entrepreneur managing a lean team. In the days of the Great Resignation, employee engagement is more important than ever, which is why it's beneficial to have tools in place to make their work easier — especially if they're working remotely.

Trusted by 50,000 companies from IBM to Google, Standuply is the ultimate Slack and Microsoft Teams app that simplifies management and promotes effective employee engagement. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $29.

Standuply offers dozens of templates with prefilled questions and configurations to help you adapt its tools to your business needs. Some of the processes it supports include standup meetings, retrospective meetings, employee satisfaction surveys, 360º reviews, one-on-one meetings, time tracking, sprint planning, OKRs, employee onboarding, task feedback, and more. From automating management processes to meeting scheduling, project management, and more, Standuply leverages Slack or Microsoft Teams to make your company more integrated and connected than ever.

Standuply has earned 4.5/5 stars on Trustpilot, 4.7/5 stars on Capterra, and perfect 5-star reviews on AppSumo and G2. It's a former #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and has been named a Brilliant Bot/Essential App on the Slack App Directory. James Straub, CTO at Peek, writes, "As a remote team working across five time zones, Standuply is imperative to my team staying connected. With Standuply, I can get perspective on the progress of stories and check in on the team's mood in the first ten minutes of my day without impacting individual productivity and work-life balance."

These days, it's all about working smarter, not harder. So give your team the support they need with a lifetime subscription to a Standuply Business Plan for just $29 (reg. $2,000).

