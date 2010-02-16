Get the Most Out of Life

Type the words "affordable life insurance " into Google, and 12.3 million entries pop up. No exam required. Rates starting as low as $1.

Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door. Get 50% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE50 at checkout.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

I'm a Millennial Who Quit My Job Last Year to Do What I Love. Here's How I've Made More Than $300,000 So Far.

'This Is the Way It's Always Been': HarperCollins Workers Fight to End Historic Cycle of Unfair Wages

If You Have No Emotional Awareness as a Leader, You're Limiting Your Success. Here's Why (and How to Fix It).

He Scored $175,000 By Saying the One Phrase This Investor Wanted to Hear

How Veterans Can Get Started in Franchising Today Through IFA's VetFran Program