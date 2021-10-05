How Businesses Can Save Time and Money with Smart Purchasing Strategies Join the free webinar as we discuss purchasing challenges affecting small businesses, key sourcing strategies to drive business growth, and ways leaders can optimize processes using digital procurement solutions.

By Entrepreneur Events

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

Finding ways to save time and money are at the top of most entrepreneurs' to-do lists. One area that's ripe for optimization to help propel business growth is procurement and purchasing. When sourcing supplies for your business, there are a lot of changing variables to consider in order to accelerate sourcing, access more supply options and improve transparency while minimizing administrative burden.

How can business leaders quickly and easily streamline their buying processes, gain efficiencies, and identify new ways to save? Join us for a free webinar, How Businesses Can Save Time and Money with Smart Purchasing Strategies, for a thought-provoking discussion on purchasing challenges affecting small businesses, key sourcing strategies to drive business growth, and ways leaders can optimize processes using digital procurement solutions.

Hear from Amazon Business and small-business leaders as they share purchasing tactics and approaches you can employ to save time on buying processes and reinvest those resources in deeper, more value-add initiatives for your business.

How Businesses Can Save Time and Money with Smart Purchasing Strategies will air Tuesday November 9 at 3 p.m. EST | 12 p.m. PST.

