Discover how a centralized SEO strategy, smart systems and local optimization helped scale a multi-location service business — without relying on a massive ad budget.

Most people think you need a massive ad budget to grow fast. But earlier this year, I helped a service-based business generate over $5.1 million in just six months — and we did it by focusing on strategy, not spending.

Let's Get Moving started as a single-location moving company. Today, we have over 70 locations across North America, and I've led the SEO and digital marketing behind that growth.

We didn't rely on hacks or hope. We built a system that generated consistent, high-converting leads across every franchise, even in highly competitive markets like Toronto, Vancouver and Houston.

This is the real story of how we scaled and what any entrepreneur running a service business can take away from it.

1. We consolidated a disjointed online presence into a scalable system

When I first joined the team, Let's Get Moving had four active locations: Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Hamilton. Each operated under its own subdomain, a structure that not only fragmented our brand identity but also made it nearly impossible to build SEO authority across the board.

While Google Ads were driving decent results, the long-term organic growth potential was being held back by a lack of a centralized SEO strategy.

Our first step was to rebuild the digital foundation — migrating all locations under one unified domain structure, developing dedicated SEO-optimized pages for each city and implementing a consistent content and review strategy across all franchises.

That move alone positioned us for exponential, scalable growth and created a system we could replicate as we expanded to 70+ locations.

2. We built location pages that actually convert

Most franchise websites create a page for each city, add the name of the location and call it a day.

We went deeper. Every location page became its own mini landing page optimized for the keywords people actually search in that city (like "movers in Chicago with great reviews"), with real reviews, service highlights and clear CTAs.

We didn't just want visibility. We wanted calls, quotes and bookings.

This helped us dominate local search in dozens of markets without paying for clicks.

3. We turned Google Business Profiles into lead machines

Google Business Profile (GBP) isn't a "nice to have" — it's your homepage for local customers.

We optimized over 70 GBP listings to show up in the top three of Google Maps (the "map pack") by:

Consistently updating business details, hours and photos

Encouraging genuine, timely reviews from happy customers

Posting regular updates and offers

Using BrightLocal to monitor ranking and visibility

For some locations, our Google Business Profile drove more than 50% of inbound leads. It was free. And it worked.

4. We created content with the customer's real questions in mind

We didn't blog just to blog. We asked:

"What is our customer Googling the moment they realize they need our service?"

Then we answered those questions clearly, concisely and locally.

For example:

"How much do movers cost in Toronto?"

"Can I hire movers on the same day in Los Angeles?"

"What's the best time to move to NYC to save money?"

This kind of content didn't just get traffic — it built trust. It positioned us as the go-to expert before they ever picked up the phone.

We also focused on formatting. Every article used conversational headlines (based on actual search terms), bullet points for scannability and short paragraphs that respected the reader's time. We weren't trying to sound like a content mill. We wrote like humans answering real questions.

And it paid off. The more content we published, the more leads came in — and we were ranking for high-intent searches across dozens of cities, all without spending a dollar on paid traffic.

5. We scaled without sacrificing quality

One of the biggest challenges with franchise growth is maintaining consistency across all locations. To solve that, we built internal systems to support every franchise equally — a strategy that many overlook when implementing SEO for franchises.

This included:

Centralized SOPs for SEO and content

Shared review generation templates

A monthly dashboard for rankings, calls and traffic

Ongoing support and local keyword research for every new franchise launch

By giving each location the tools to succeed and tracking performance, we created a self-sustaining lead generation system.

The result

In six months, our combined locations generated over $5.1 million in tracked revenue without relying on PPC, traditional advertising or gimmicks.

And we're still growing.

What other entrepreneurs can learn from this

Even if you're not in the moving industry or don't run a franchise, here are the key takeaways that apply to any service-based business:

Think beyond traffic, and optimize for search intent and conversion.

Treat every local market like its own opportunity.

Build a brand people trust before they ever contact you.

Create repeatable systems so you can scale without chaos.

Don't ignore the tools that are free but powerful, like Google Business Profile.

We didn't win by spending more money; we won by thinking smarter, moving faster and obsessing over what our customers were already looking for.

If you're building a service business in 2025, SEO isn't optional — it's one of the highest-ROI growth channels available. But only if you treat it like the revenue engine it truly is.