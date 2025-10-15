Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Service industry acquisitions can lead to substantial growth by focusing on cultural fit, operational compatibility and market multiplication.

Success in scaling a business relies on the quality of integration, preserving local trust and maintaining high standards of service.

A selective acquisition strategy that prioritizes people and systems over rapid expansion can yield sustainable growth and long-term legacy.

Entrepreneurs often picture acquisitions as tech giants buying startups or Fortune 500s merging. But in service industries — whether commercial window tinting, home window tinting or construction trades — acquisitions can be just as transformative.

These markets are typically fragmented, with many small, local operators. That fragmentation creates opportunity. When one company integrates local players under a shared brand, processes and culture, the business can scale from seven to eight figures and beyond.

That’s the path I’ve taken at American Window Film. What started as a regional operation has become a coast-to-coast company with more than 18 locations. The growth didn’t come from chasing every deal. It came from being selective, integrating carefully and focusing on people as much as numbers.

My principle: Buy for fit, integrate for trust, scale with systems.

The 3 filters before any acquisition

1. Cultural fit first. The most important factor isn’t revenue — it’s people. If the acquired company doesn’t share your values, integration friction will drain time, profit and morale.

2. Operational compatibility. Systems matter. If the business you’re acquiring uses completely different processes — from estimating to customer service — understand the differences and be ready to transition the team.

3. Market multiplication. Acquisitions should multiply opportunities, not just add revenue. A good test: Does this company open doors to new geographies, verticals or key accounts? For example, expanding into a district where schools prioritize safety and security window film or into regions where property managers seek energy-saving window film to lower operating costs.

Lessons from the field

Keep it local. Even with a national brand, customers buy on local trust. A homeowner evaluating home window tinting or a facility manager exploring commercial window tinting still chooses based on the crew they meet, not the logo. Empower local teams and keep them visible.

Protect quality at all costs. One of the fastest ways to erode a brand is inconsistent delivery. Whether installing solar control window film, privacy window films or heat control window films, every team should follow the same installation standards and checklists. Scaling means nothing if the work isn’t excellent.

Train for tomorrow, not just today. Every acquisition is a chance to cross-train teams in new products and services. A company strong in decorative window tinting might not have experience with safety and security window film. Build training into integration so skills grow with the company.

Use manufacturer partners as force multipliers. Reputable manufacturers (e.g. 3M) offer training, technical standards and occasionally co-op programs that help you up-level quality and consistency across markets. Linking to a resource like 3M’s window film overview gives buyers a baseline on materials and testing expectations.

The discipline of slow growth

It’s tempting to count acquisitions like trophies. But sustainable scaling isn’t about being everywhere at once — it’s about being trusted where you are, then replicating that trust one market at a time.

Discipline also means walking away. Not every company should be acquired, even if the price looks right. The wrong fit can consume more resources than it adds. Our best moves came when we said “no” more often than “yes,” and only proceeded when we had the people and processes to integrate well.

A 5-step playbook for entrepreneurs considering acquisitions

Map your core strengths. Know what sets you apart — installation quality, customer experience or sales processes — and ensure new acquisitions plug into that advantage. Define non-negotiables. For us: safety, quality and culture. If a company can’t align with those pillars, it won’t fit — regardless of the numbers. Run a customer-centric audit. Talk directly to customers of the company you’re acquiring. Are they loyal? Do they trust the team? Acquiring trust is harder than acquiring equipment. Build repeatable systems. Whether estimating, scheduling or window film installation, systems must be simple, replicable and scalable. Otherwise, growth magnifies chaos. Invest in leaders, not just locations. Each market needs a local leader who embodies your values. That’s what sustains growth long after the acquisition headlines fade.

FAQs

What’s the difference between commercial and home window tinting when you’re integrating acquisitions? They are different businesses and should be treated as such. Different customers, sales cycles, etc. Understand the differences and train for those skill sets around sales and operations.

They are different businesses and should be treated as such. Different customers, sales cycles, etc. Understand the differences and train for those skill sets around sales and operations. How do you prevent post-acquisition chaos? Plan ahead, learn the skills of the team before reorganizing or changing anything.

Plan ahead, learn the skills of the team before reorganizing or changing anything. How do you balance brand vs. local identity? Keep national standards, but preserve local relationships and faces; customers value both.

Keep national standards, but preserve local relationships and faces; customers value both. What signals a good target beyond revenue? Loyal customers, market potential and a local leader you’d rehire tomorrow.

Beyond window film: Lessons for any service entrepreneur

Even if you’re not in building products, these lessons travel. Whether you run landscaping, facilities, cleaning or a specialty trade, acquisitions can unlock scale. But success comes down to culture over contracts, systems over shortcuts and customer trust over market share. Get those right, and acquisitions become not just a growth strategy — but a legacy strategy.