One Court Africa hosted NBA players at UM6P in Marrakech for a four-day program focused on social entrepreneurship and sustainable business, which included mentoring six African startups and awarding $160K in grants through its Innovation Challenge.

The bridge between the African continent and the NBA was first built by legends like Hakeem Olajuwon and the late Dikembe Mutombo — trailblazers who not only dominated on the court but gave back to the communities that shaped them.

Today, that legacy is expanding. Earlier this summer, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) partnered with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), one of Africa's leading institutions, to launch One Court Africa — a four-day experience in Marrakech, Morocco, aimed at helping NBA players explore social entrepreneurship while supporting the next generation of African-led innovators.

Held from June 16 to 20 at UM6P's Africa Business School, the program featured immersive workshops, case studies, and discussions on impact investing and sustainable business models to address pressing societal and environmental challenges.

It reflects a growing desire among players to expand their global impact, honor the African diaspora, and establish a lasting legacy beyond the game.

"I think it's a great opportunity to come here and learn about investing in the continent, to understand the challenges it faces, and how you can make an impact if that's something you're passionate about," says Wizards guard and One Court attendee Malcolm Brogdon. "The way the event was put together and thoughtfully curated supports that."

For fellow attendee Gabe Vincent, a Nigerian-born guard for the Lakers, the initiative hits even closer to home.

"I've been coming to Africa since I was 10 years old," Vincent says. "My first trip was to Ghana, and I got to see some of the poverty up close. I saw people struggle on a level we can't relate to in the United States. Ever since then, I've wanted to make an impact with whatever resources I could gain through the NBA."

Building the blueprint

One Court Africa was born out of a previous NBPA program called One Court Milan, which focused on the luxury and fashion industries. During one session, the NBPA piloted a new module centered on impact investing and sustainability.

According to Chief Player Experience Officer Matteo Zuretti, it was a breakthrough.

"Garrett Temple, one of our longtime vice presidents and a respected veteran, came to me and said, 'Matteo, I can't believe I'm just now being exposed to this, at 35 or 36 years old,'" Zuretti recalls. "He told me, 'I've loved the work I've done in philanthropy, and I enjoy my entrepreneurial and investment projects, but the idea of being equipped to do it through impact investing is transformational for me. I want to learn more, and we need to expose more players to this.'"

That conversation became the spark that ignited the vision for One Court Africa.

Recognizing the importance of having a strong partner in the region, the NBPA joined forces with Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique (UM6P), a private university based in Morocco.

"We've been working with the NBPA to design a learning program based in Africa focused on impact investing and social entrepreneurship," says Head of UM6P U.S. Mehdi EL Khatib. "Our goal is to help players create a lasting impact that benefits both their communities and their investments. We co-designed the program from the ground up, tailoring it to how players learn and addressing their specific needs."

Off-court competition

As part of the One Court Africa experience, the NBPA and UM6P hosted an Innovation Challenge — a pitch competition designed to support African-led, growth-stage startups through mentorship, exposure, and direct investment. Six startups were selected from a pool of over 400 applicants in an open call spanning the entire continent, not just Morocco.

"We knew we wanted to give grants to startups, and making it a competition was a fun way to do that," says Erika Swiley, Executive Director of the NBPA Foundation. "It was also important to open it up to the entire continent, not just Morocco."

After narrowing the field to 30 with help from UM6P, a panel of judges heard directly from the founders and selected the final six to travel to Marrakech. Once on campus, the startups received additional training and were paired with small groups of NBA players.

In breakout sessions, players helped founders refine their pitches, while the startups equipped the players with enough insight to effectively advocate on their behalf.

In the final session, each startup pitched to the full group. The players then took on a dual role, acting as both advocates and judges. They made the case for why their assigned startup stood out in terms of financial potential and social impact, then voted for two ventures: one from their group and one from outside of it.

"It was like they were on a basketball court, the way they were going at each other," says Matteo Zuretti, Chief Player Experience Officer. "This format sparked a high level of active, passionate participation."

To ensure that no one left empty-handed, the NBPA Foundation committed a total of $160,000 in funding. The top startup, Kodu Technology, received $50,000, followed by $40,000 to Debbo Africa, $30,000 to XChangeBOX, and $20,000 to Yellow App. The remaining two, Lima African and Novate, each received $10,000.

"Since the founders were traveling all the way to Morocco, it was important that we invested in them meaningfully," Swiley says.

By all accounts — from players to executives — One Court Africa not only met expectations, but it exceeded them.

"It's always special to see players embrace their curiosity, whether that's traveling the world to become more informed global citizens or seeking out new experiences here in the States," says Zuretti. "But this one, in particular, felt especially fulfilling.