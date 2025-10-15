How to Build a Media List Like a Publicist (Without Paying One)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you want to get featured in the media, you need a solid list of journalists to pitch your story to.

But here’s the thing: this is not a numbers game.

Relevance matters far more than volume. Instead of compiling a massive list of every journalist at a given outlet, focus on those who specifically cover topics in your niche. The more aligned your expertise is with what they already write about, the more likely they are to respond — and feature you.

The good news? Building a strong, targeted media list doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming. In this article, I’ll show you how to do it strategically, so you can raise your profile, attract better opportunities and grow your income.

Use media databases (but don’t over-rely on them)

There are plenty of tools that compile journalist contact info — ranging from simple spreadsheets to full-scale platforms that include previous job roles, article history and topic focus.

Cision and MuckRack sit at the high end of the spectrum, offering detailed profiles and powerful filtering. On the more affordable side, platforms like Prowly and Qwoted provide basic access without the hefty price tag.

That said, most of these tools are designed for agencies running ongoing PR campaigns. If you’re a business owner, consultant or author doing occasional outreach, the monthly fees might outweigh the benefits.

A good workaround is to subscribe briefly, build your list and cancel once you’ve got what you need. This approach works best with the lower-cost platforms.

Look directly on media outlet websites

Don’t underestimate the value of good old-fashioned research. Many news and media sites include contact details for their journalists right on their bio or author pages. Sometimes it’s a visible email address, other times it’s hidden behind an icon or hyperlink you can right-click to copy.

Start by navigating to the categories or sections of the site that align with your area of expertise. From there, look for writers who cover your topic consistently and take note of how often they publish. If someone is writing several articles per week, they’re likely more open to frequent pitches than someone contributing once a month.

This manual process is time-intensive, but it’s free and often more accurate than using a database.

Build relationships on social media

Some of my best media connections have come from social media — not inboxes. Journalists are active on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, and these channels give you the chance to build real relationships before you ever send a pitch.

On X, start by searching for journalists who work at the outlets you’re targeting. Be careful not to follow just anyone who appears in search results — some may only be featured in the outlet, not employed by it. Check their bios to confirm their current role and relevance.

Once you follow them, don’t just sit back. Engage. Like their posts, leave thoughtful comments, and retweet their content with insights of your own. Tagging them in your reposts can also increase visibility and build familiarity. If you use X Premium, creating a private list of journalist contacts can make it easier to stay on top of their posts.

Just a heads-up — don’t try to show off your knowledge by nitpicking their articles. Comments like “Good piece, but you missed…” can make you come across as condescending and damage potential relationships. Aim to add value, not ego.

On LinkedIn, finding relevant journalists is straightforward. Go to the company page of a media outlet, click the “People” tab, and browse through the list. You can usually connect with journalists right from this screen. If the connection is accepted, you may be able to see their contact info. Often, it’s a personal email address—which you shouldn’t pitch directly. Instead, ask if they’re open to pitches and which email they prefer.

While LinkedIn is great for discovering contacts, it’s generally less effective than X for ongoing engagement. Most journalists aren’t as active here, so building relationships can take longer.

Keep your list fresh and your presence active

Media is a fast-moving industry, and journalists frequently shift roles, outlets or beats. That means the list you build today may be outdated in six months. Regular maintenance is key — check in on your contacts periodically and update details as needed.

The more you engage with your media contacts, the more visible you’ll become in their feed. And that works both ways. If you post helpful, relevant content consistently, you increase the chances of staying top of mind — which can lead to more organic media opportunities, even without pitching.

Final thoughts

Getting media coverage isn’t about blasting your pitch to the widest possible audience. It’s about building a precise, relevant list of journalists, engaging with them meaningfully and offering value they actually care about.

Use a mix of tools—databases, outlet websites and social platforms—to find the right people. Then focus on nurturing relationships, not just sending cold emails.

Be strategic, stay consistent and remember: relevance always wins.