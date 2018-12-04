Maria Sharapova: Serving Up Knowledge and Inspiring Female Entrepreneurs
Sharapova discusses what she's learned building and scaling her company, Sugarpova.
Maria Sharapova, one of the highest earning athletes in history, shares the business knowledge that she has accrued through her career, and how she positioned herself to learn from "heavy-hitters" outside of tennis, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Maria discusses what she's learned building and scaling her company, Sugarpova, as well as the role of trust for entrepreneurial success.