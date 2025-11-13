My Hiring Playbook Was Broken — Here Are 5 Traits I Now Prioritize Above All Else

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways I realized technical skills alone aren’t enough, and certain human traits make all the difference in driving adoption and impact.

Focusing on these five soft skills transformed how I evaluate candidates and build high-performing teams.

Three months ago, I faced a choice between two candidates for a critical role.

One had a resume loaded with AI certifications and technical credentials. The other had modest technical skills but an extraordinary ability to explain complex ideas to non-technical audiences — a skill critical for winning skeptical stakeholders.

I chose the second candidate. Six weeks later, she transformed our most resistant department head into our biggest technology champion. The technically brilliant candidate? He’s thriving elsewhere, at a company where execution matters more than alignment.

That moment crystallized a lesson I’ve learned over 15 years leading technology implementations across sports, entertainment and venture capital: In the AI era, the old hiring playbook is broken.

Related: AI Is Wiping Out Entry-Level Jobs — Here’s How to Safeguard Your Talent Pipeline

The wake-up call

For years, I prioritized technical credentials, domain expertise and portfolios. Soft skills? “Nice to have.”

That approach worked — until it didn’t.

Time and again, technically gifted hires struggled to adapt, collaborate or communicate. Beautiful code couldn’t replace a failure to connect. Meanwhile, employees who bridged business and technical worlds — who listened before they spoke, who translated resistance into insight — became my force multipliers.

Lesson learned: Technical proficiency gets a product built. Soft skills get the product adopted.

What AI has really changed

Here’s what many founders miss: AI has collapsed the shelf life of technical skills. Tasks that once required years of experience can now be automated or augmented. A junior developer with ChatGPT can achieve what previously required a senior engineer. A marketer with Claude or Gemini can analyze data that once demanded a data scientist.

Technical skills aren’t irrelevant—they’re just insufficient.

What remains irreplaceable is distinctly human:

Understanding the people technology serves.

Translating technical possibilities into business realities.

Building trust with stakeholders who fear obsolescence.

Asking questions no algorithm can anticipate.

Now, when I evaluate talent, I don’t ask, “What can they build?” I ask, “Can they understand what should be built — and bring others along?”

The five soft skills that matter most

1. Empathetic communication

The ability to translate complex ideas without condescension is a superpower. One team member reframed our AI strategy for the board in business terms, accelerating adoption by three months.

Action item: Explain your product in five minutes without using technical jargon. See how clearly it comes across.

2. Context awareness

Top performers study systems, people and history before proposing change. One hire spent two weeks understanding why “inefficient” processes existed — and her modernization worked because it respected the past.

Action item: Interview the three people who’ve lived with a process the longest before “fixing” it.

3. Relationship-building as risk reduction

Trust turns resistance into intelligence. A junior hire once prevented a failed rollout because a stakeholder confided they weren’t ready. That honesty saved the project.

Action item: Ask a stakeholder, “What are you most worried about that no one’s asking?” Then listen — don’t solve.

4. Adaptive problem-solving

AI gives options; judgment gives direction. One teammate used AI to draft five architectures — then selected the one that worked within our operational and political constraints. The most elegant solution isn’t always the right one.

Action item: When using AI, always ask, “What assumptions does this solution make about reality?”

5. Bridge-building across divides

The best hires connect perspectives, not just departments. One employee turned our biggest skeptic into a champion by treating objections as expertise, not defiance.

Action item: Find your most vocal critic and ask for their advice, not approval.

Related: AI Can Do Everything Now and It Will Replace You — Protect Yourself Now

Rethinking the interview process

I’ve redesigned our interviews to focus on human challenges over code challenges.

Instead of asking, “What’s your technical stack?” I ask: “Tell me about a time you implemented something people didn’t want. How did you approach it?”

The candidates who excel are curious about resistance, skilled at simplifying complexity, and comfortable both leading and following.

Action item: Rewrite one interview question this week to measure curiosity instead of technical competence.

What this means for you

Review your job descriptions. Are they overloaded with technical jargon?

Start treating soft skills as first-order competencies, not cultural afterthoughts. AI handles the technical work faster every day. What’s left is the human work, which can be your biggest competitive advantage.

The candidate I hired three months ago now leads our most complex implementation — not because she’s the most technical, but because she amplifies everyone else’s work. That’s what happens when you hire for humanity, not just hard skills.

The takeaway

In an AI-powered world, everyone has access to the same tools. The real differentiator is how your team thinks, connects and brings others along to make ideas real.

That’s the human edge. And in 2025, it’s more valuable than ever.