Roger Goodell, Look Out! Two esports executives share their insights on the gaming community and the opportunities that abound in the industry.

By David Meltzer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Johanna Faries is commissioner of Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty League. Jack Harari is vice president, global partner development at Activision Blizzard. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, Faries and Harari talk with host David Meltzer about their professional backgrounds in traditional sports, the opportunities esports provide and their company's corporate responsibility efforts.

Faries and Harari discuss their previous experiences working in sports, including working for the NFL, NBA and CBS Sports. They talk about the elements of traditional sports present in esports, the increasing popularity of esports among younger fans and the challenges of growing long-term.

They talk about the opportunities esports offers brands needing to reach young, affluent esports fans and for gamers seeking to turn their passion into a living. They also talk about Activision Blizzard's hiring of veterans for high-quality jobs.

David Meltzer

Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach

David Meltzer, co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and host of Entrepreneur's podcast, “The Playbook”, is a Top 100 Business Coach, global public speaker and three-time international best-selling author who has been honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year”.

