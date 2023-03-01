Save $129 Off a CES-Honored AI Art Tool

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) blows minds with innovative, practical tech that can fundamentally change how entrepreneurs run their businesses. This year, the craze has been all about the many applications of artificial intelligence. And yes, we do mean beyond ChatGPT.

This AI tool makes it easier for marketers to generate new designs and find inspiration for campaigns. Backed by Ashton Kutcher and seen at CES, using WOMBO is extremely easy to use. Just type in whatever you want to create, select an art style, and generate high-quality art in seconds. You don't need a paintbrush or any artistic talent or training — just an idea.

With a Premium Plan gives you a Discord supporter role, access to exclusive channels in the WOMBO Dream Discord, and access to exclusive art styles. You can make four versions of your prompt at a time, fine-tune your best output with three alternative options, and view and download your Dream's generation video.

Winner of Google's Best Overall App of 2022, Dream by WOMBO has earned 4.6/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.8/5 stars on the App Store. TechRcunh writes, "You can't even get bored during these few seconds of creation because you get to see a glimpse of the AI at work. But the sheer speed of production is impressive. Slash terrifying."

