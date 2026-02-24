Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Ideas only create value when organized clearly and executed with speed and discipline.

Trust and strong relationships amplify performance more than strategy or talent alone.

Albert Einstein has a quote that says, “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” When you observe nature, there are countless lessons to learn, even for leadership and building high-performing teams. Nature is a sophisticated system of interconnected individual elements that come together to form a unified whole, much like a company.

Speaking of high-performing teams, there are many elements to consider when forming one, including dedication, integrity, knowledge, accountability and more.

A few months ago, I was listening to a podcast by Andrew Bustamante, a former CIA covert intelligence officer and now a media figure, in which he spoke about a concept used within the CIA called The Four Temperaments. According to Bustamante, the CIA categorizes these temperaments into four animal archetypes: Lions, Foxes, Cheetahs and Bears. Each of these animals represents a specific characteristic that every high-performing team needs.

Let’s break down each animal archetype and examine how each one contributes to building a high-performing team.

Lions are here to organize

Lions are often referred to as the kings of the jungle, symbolizing power and strength. One essential quality of anyone in a position of power is the ability to organize tasks, processes, and people effectively.

The lion archetype can be translated into the role of a leader within a high-performing team. Someone who brings structure and order, much like assembling the pieces of a puzzle. An effective leader sets clear priorities, removes distractions and enables the team to focus on what matters most. Organization plays a pivotal role in enhancing both efficiency and productivity in high-performing teams.

Foxes create ideas

In nature, foxes symbolize intelligence, cunning and intuition. When translated into human behavior, this archetype represents an individual with a sharp, imaginative mind who consistently generates fresh ideas to keep others engaged.

Every high-performing team benefits from a fox-like figure. A genuine thinker who can develop innovative ideas and creative solutions to complex challenges. As an ideator or creative thinker, this individual approaches problems from unconventional perspectives and thrives on thinking outside the box.

Idea generation within a team can be carried out by a single individual, or it can involve all team members. However, to foster a unified and cohesive team, it is generally recommended to hold brainstorming sessions with the participation of all members, allowing everyone to freely express and share their ideas. A business can truly grow only when people are free to share their ideas and the best ideas rise to the top.

Cheetahs will take action

Cheetahs are pursuit predators known for their speed, agility and hunting prowess. When a cheetah commits to the hunt, it channels all of its energy into swift, decisive action. This is the same attitude every member of a high-performing team must have.

Even with a well-organized team and the most brilliant ideas, progress only happens when those ideas are put into action. Without execution, even the strongest concepts lose their value. The world is full of people with brilliant ideas, but they don’t dare to take action and turn that idea into something meaningful.

In high-performing teams, doers play this critical role. They carry much of the workload and transform plans into results. To deliver desirable outcomes, they must be productive, efficient, and highly skilled. Of course, it should not be overlooked that for individuals to deliver their best performance, all necessary resources must be provided and the environment must be prepared.

Bears build relationships

The ability to build strong relationships is one of the most essential skills every leader must possess, whether those relationships are within the team or with external individuals. Meaningful connections significantly increase the likelihood of success by opening new opportunities and granting access to resources you may not possess, such as capital or specialized knowledge.

While the importance of networking in business is widely understood, leadership goes beyond external connections. A leader must also cultivate strong relationships within the team. This can be achieved through one-on-one interactions, as well as team meetings.

High-performing teams rely on clear communication, mutual understanding, and well-defined boundaries. When team members trust one another and communicate effectively, collaboration becomes smoother and performance improves.

If you want to build a high-performing team that consistently delivers desired outcomes, each of these Four Temperaments should be represented. Organizing, ideation, execution and relationship-building are all essential to the success of any high-performing team.