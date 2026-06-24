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Key Takeaways Don’t fall in love with the product — passion is not a market research strategy. It’s a bias that makes it harder to read data clearly. Approach the process like a business analyst, not a shopper.

Amazon takes a cut of your profits if you use its platform to sell your products; that’s just how it works. Don’t underestimate how much those fees compound across a product’s cost structure.

One of the most skipped steps in product research is competition analysis, but don’t skip this crucial step. It will help you find which categories are friendly for new entrants and which ones are not.

Build supplier relationships before you need them, and research their pricing before you reach out.

The biggest mistakes Amazon sellers make when choosing products come down to a predictable set of patterns: choosing products based on personal interest rather than market data, underestimating the margin impact of Amazon’s fee structure, entering categories dominated by entrenched competitors with no clear path to buy box share and committing to inventory before validating supplier pricing at real volume.

These mistakes aren’t rare! They are the standard experience for first-time Amazon sellers, and they account for a significant portion of the stores that launch with enthusiasm and stall within six months. Understanding them in advance doesn’t make you immune, but it does make you considerably harder to surprise.

Mistake 1: Falling in love with the product

This one gets people every single time.

Someone discovers Amazon selling, gets excited and immediately starts thinking about what they would want to sell. Maybe they are passionate about fitness. Maybe they have always thought the kitchen gadget market was underserved. Maybe they have a friend who swears their artisanal hot sauce would absolutely destroy it on Amazon.

The problem is that Amazon does not care what you are passionate about. Amazon is a search engine powered by purchase intent, and the products that win are the ones that match what buyers are already looking for, not the ones that seem like they should work in theory.

Passion for a product is not a market research strategy. It is a bias that makes it harder to read the data clearly.

The sellers who consistently find good products approach the process like a business analyst, not a shopper. They are looking at BSR trends, review velocity, competitor pricing and margin math. They are not thinking about whether they would personally enjoy selling the thing. They are thinking about whether the numbers work.

Detach from the product. Attach to the data. Your hot sauce opinions are valid. Just not here.

Mistake 2: Ignoring the fee structure until it is too late

Amazon takes a cut of everything. That is the deal. The platform gives you access to hundreds of millions of buyers, and in exchange, it collects referral fees, fulfillment fees, storage fees and the occasional fee that makes you stop and reread the invoice three times.

The mistake is not that sellers forget fees exist. Most people know there are fees. The mistake is underestimating how much those fees compound across a product’s cost structure and what they do to a margin that looked reasonable on paper.

Here is a simplified version of how it goes wrong. A seller finds a product that retails for $28 on Amazon. Their wholesale cost is $9. That feels like a $19 spread. Comfortable. Exciting, even.

Then the math happens.

Amazon referral fee at 15%: $4.20. FBM shipping cost: $6.50. Return allowance at eight percent of orders: $2.24. That $19 spread is now $6.06. Before accounting for the cost of the occasional lost package, the customer who claims they never received their order even though the tracking says delivered, or the storage costs while the product sits waiting for a sale.

Margins do not survive contact with Amazon’s fee structure unless they were calculated with Amazon’s fee structure in mind from the beginning. Model the full cost stack before you get attached to a product. The FBA revenue calculator is free. Use it early and often.

Mistake 3: Underestimating established competition

There is a version of optimism that is productive in business. And then there is the version where a new seller looks at a category dominated by a listing with 4,200 reviews, a four-and-a-half star rating and three years of account history, and thinks: I can compete with that.

You can, eventually. But not immediately, and not without a sourcing advantage, a large budget or a differentiation strategy that the data actually supports.

Competition analysis is one of the most skipped steps in product research, which is genuinely baffling given that it is also one of the easiest things to evaluate. Look at who is already selling the product. Look at how long they have been selling it. Look at their review count and their BSR trend over the past twelve months. Look at where the pricing floor is across the competitive set.

If the top three sellers have been in the category for years, have thousands of reviews and have already compressed pricing to a point where the margin only works at high volume, that category is not closed, but it’s not friendly to a new entrant without a specific strategic advantage.

The categories worth entering are the ones where demand is real, competition exists but has not fully consolidated, and a new seller with strong account health and competitive pricing has a genuine path to buy box share. Those categories exist. Finding them takes patience and a willingness to evaluate 50 product ideas to find five worth pursuing.

Mistake 4: Skipping supplier validation

Product research without supplier validation is like planning a dinner party without checking whether the grocery store actually stocks what you need.

It happens constantly. A seller does their demand analysis, runs their competition research, models out a margin that works, gets genuinely excited about the opportunity and then contacts a supplier and discovers the minimum order quantity is 500 units at a cost that completely breaks the margin they modeled.

Supplier pricing has to be part of the research process, not a final step after everything else is decided. The landed cost of a product at real purchase quantities is the number that actually matters. Everything else is theoretical until you have that number.

Getting supplier quotes early also surfaces other variables that affect the viability of a product. Lead times affect how quickly you can restock a product that is performing well. Minimum order quantities affect how much capital you need to commit before you know whether a product works. Supplier reliability affects whether you can maintain the in-stock rate that Amazon’s algorithm rewards.

Build supplier relationships before you need them. Do not treat supplier outreach as the last step in a process. It is a core part of the research.

Mistake 5: Choosing products based on personal purchases

This one is subtle, and it trips up smart people specifically.

The logic goes like this: I buy this type of product regularly, I know what I want in it and I think I could source a better version. Therefore, this is a good product to sell.

The problem is that your purchase behavior is a sample size of one. What you want from a product, what price point you consider reasonable, what features you prioritize — none of that is market data. It is an anecdote dressed up as insight.

Amazon gives you access to actual market data. BSR shows you what people are buying right now. Review analysis shows you what buyers in a category value and complain about. Search volume tools show you what people are actually looking for. All of that is more useful than your personal purchasing preferences, no matter how confident you feel about them.

Your job as a product researcher is to serve the market, not to project your own preferences onto it. The market is usually doing something more interesting than what you expected anyway.

Mistake 6: Choosing trend products over evergreen ones

Trending products are exciting. They have high search volume, fast-moving BSR and the intoxicating feeling that you are getting in on something early.

They are also the fastest way to end up with a warehouse full of inventory nobody wants anymore.

Trend-driven categories spike and crater. By the time most sellers identify a trend (usually first seen on TikTok Shop, then Amazon), source a product and get it into stock, the peak has already passed. The sellers who made money on the trend are the ones who were already in the category before it became a trend. The sellers who entered at the top are the ones liquidating at a loss six months later.

Evergreen categories, the ones with consistent, year-round demand that do not depend on a news cycle or a viral moment, are boring in the best possible way. They do not generate the same excitement as catching a trend early. They also do not generate the same panic as watching your BSR collapse in real time.

Boring products that people buy consistently throughout the year are the foundation of a stable, scalable Amazon business. Save the trend chasing for categories where you already have established supplier relationships and can move quickly. Build the base of your product catalog on things people reliably need.

Mistake 7: Not stress-testing the numbers

The margin math worked. The demand looks real. The competition is manageable. Everything checks out.

Now ask what happens when one thing goes wrong.

What if the supplier raises pricing by 12% at the next reorder? Does the margin survive? What if a well-funded competitor enters the category and drops their price to defend their position? Can you still compete profitably? What if returns run higher than average in the first ninety days because the product has a learning curve? Do the unit economics still make sense?

Products that only work when everything goes according to plan are fragile. The ones worth building a business around are the ones that still work when the plan meets reality, which it always does, and reality wins.

Stress-testing isn’t pessimism… It’s what separates the sellers who are still in business two years later from the ones with a great story about the time they tried Amazon.