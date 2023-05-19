Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
This Clean Energy CEO Reveals How She Took a Google Project Using Old Tech and Turned It Into a Startup That's Raised $87M Malta solves a huge obstacle for wind and solar energy, and creates jobs for communities impacted by the energy transition. But, as the CEO shares, while the mission is clear, the startup's journey has been far from smooth sailing.

By Frances Dodds

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Courtesy of Malta
CEO of Malta, Ramya Swaminathan

Ramya Swaminathan has never taken the act of flipping on the light for granted. Growing up between India and the Philippines, her family lived in cities with fragile electric grids, and she often had to plan around energy outages.

"We were in urban areas that still experience electricity insecurity," she said. "I remember being in high school and having six to eight hours of power cuts a day. We had to choose when we studied to make sure we had electricity, and that became an internalized decision every day. So the motivation for me to work on really tough problems with electricity is fundamentally connected to human wellbeing for societies everywhere."

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

