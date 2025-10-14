This Simple Strategy Got ChatGPT to Recommend My Business to People

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Buyers see AI as unbiased. When your brand shows up in those recommendations, it feels like a neutral third-party validation.

Seeing your brand referenced across search engines, social platforms and now AI tools makes it easier for them to trust you and buy.

The first time I saw my company’s name show up in ChatGPT, I had to read it twice. I didn’t buy an ad or pitch to OpenAI. Yet there it was, my brand, listed as an answer to someone’s question.

It reminded me of the first time I saw my business on page one of Google years ago. Back then, that visibility changed everything. But this time, it hit differently. Because when AI recommends your company, it’s both showing information and signaling trust.

And trust is what drives sales.

Why brand mentions in AI matter

For decades, search rankings were fueled solely by backlinks. If respected sites linked to you, Google saw that as proof you were credible. More links, more authority, better rankings.

But now, brand mentions are becoming more and more important. These are references to your company, even without a hyperlink. For example, if Forbes writes about your product but doesn’t link to your site, that’s still a credibility signal. Search engines, and now AI tools, use those mentions to gauge whether your brand is real and trustworthy.

Large language models like ChatGPT rely heavily on these signals. They surface the brands they’ve seen repeated across reliable sources. If your name appears in news coverage, blog posts or industry forums, it’s believed you’re more likely to show up in AI-generated answers.

That’s a big deal. Because instead of scrolling through ten blue links, a user is reading a short list of brands that AI deems credible. If you’re in that list, you’ve already skipped several steps in the buyer journey.

The sales impact of being mentioned

Imagine you run a direct-to-consumer skincare brand. If ChatGPT includes you in a list of “best natural skincare products,” that’s more than visibility. It’s an implied endorsement.

Buyers see AI as unbiased. When your brand shows up in those recommendations, it feels like a neutral third-party validation. And validation reduces hesitation. According to my company’s research, NP Digital research, businesses that consistently earned brand mentions across multiple platforms saw up to a 34% lift in conversion rates compared to brands that weren’t mentioned.

This effect isn’t just for online retailers. Picture a local accounting firm that gets referenced in a regional news article. Later, when someone asks ChatGPT for “top accountants near me,” that brand is more likely to surface. If your business is named alongside competitors, you immediately look like a safer choice.

The psychology is clear. Buyers need confidence along with their information. Seeing your brand referenced across search engines, social platforms and now AI tools makes it easier for them to trust you and buy.

How to get your brand picked up

Mentions aren’t luck. Just like SEO rankings, they’re earned. Here are four practical ways to increase your chances of being named in AI responses:

Invest in digital PR: Get your story in front of journalists and bloggers who cover your space. Use platforms like HARO to pitch expert quotes. These placements don’t always come with backlinks, but the mentions themselves strengthen your visibility. Create quotable content: Publish original data or run small-scale surveys. Numbers are sticky. For instance, if you release a study on customer buying habits in your industry, writers and influencers will cite it, and AI will pick up on those citations. Be active in communities: AI tools scrape conversations across Reddit, Quora, LinkedIn, and niche forums. Share advice, answer questions, and let your expertise show. It doesn’t feel like marketing, but these references are fuel for AI recognition. Track your mentions and build consistency: Tools like Brand24 or Google Alerts help you see when your name shows up. Beyond tracking, make sure your messaging is consistent. If your website positions you as an industry educator but your social channels are vague or off-topic, AI won’t know how to categorize you.

Each tactic builds momentum. Over time, your brand’s digital footprint expands, and AI begins connecting the dots between your name, your expertise, and the questions people are asking.

Positioning for the future

This shift is already underway. A recent Statista report noted that nearly 20% of U.S. adults use generative AI tools weekly, and the number is growing rapidly. Another study found ChatGPT is 88% more likely than Google to be used for informational searches. That means entrepreneurs who once fought for a spot on page one of Google now need to think about showing up inside AI answers, too. The takeaway is simple: mentions matter. Each time your brand gets named in a credible context, it adds a brick to your foundation of trust. AI is stacking those bricks into recommendations that buyers see as authoritative. The companies that win tomorrow won’t just be the ones buying ads or ranking in traditional search. They’ll be the ones AI already trusts enough to recommend today.

So if you haven’t seen your business mentioned yet, start working on it now. A few smart PR moves, some quotable content and consistent visibility across communities can set you up to be included in AI responses.