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Key Takeaways “Fake it till you make it” doesn’t survive search results. Founders are being audited online before every opportunity. If what they find doesn’t align with what you claim, the opportunity often disappears.

Because of this, PR has become more important. When approached strategically, it builds verifiable signals that support your positioning before you try to scale your visibility.

Don’t jump into big media pitches without building the foundation that supports it. You need alignment and a consistent digital presence that supports your positioning across every platform.

“Fake it till you make it” used to be founder folklore. You polished the pitch, owned the room and let confidence carry you forward. As long as you could sell the vision in person, you were ahead of the game. That approach worked in a world where perception was shaped primarily by what happened offline.

Today, perception is shaped by search results.

Before an investor wires funds, before a journalist replies to your pitch and before a customer hires you, something else happens first: They Google you. They look at your LinkedIn. They scan your website. They check your past press. They compare how you describe yourself across platforms. And if what they find doesn’t align with what you’re claiming, the opportunity often disappears quietly.

In this environment, authority is no longer declared. It’s verified.

The era of quiet audits

We are operating in one of the most skeptical business climates in recent memory. Audiences have been oversold. Social media is filled with self-proclaimed experts. AI has made it easier than ever to inflate credentials. As a result, buyers, editors and investors have become more cautious.

Journalists vet sources before quoting them. Investors research your track record before a second meeting. Clients look for proof before committing a meaningful budget. Even potential hires will review your digital footprint before deciding whether to attach their reputation to yours.

This is the quiet audit that happens before almost every opportunity.

If your LinkedIn headline positions you as a strategist but your website calls you an industry authority without showing why, that inconsistency creates doubt. If you describe yourself as a thought leader but there are no articles, speaking engagements or third-party mentions to support it, people hesitate. If your social content doesn’t reflect the expertise you’re selling, the disconnect becomes obvious.

You may never be told that this is why you didn’t get the deal. You’ll simply experience fewer callbacks, slower responses and missed opportunities.

Why “fake it till you make it” fails faster now

Ambition isn’t the problem. Exaggeration is.

There is a meaningful difference between stepping into your next level and fabricating the credentials to justify it. The internet has collapsed that distinction into a single test: Can it be verified?

If you say you’ve built multiple successful ventures, people will look for evidence of them. If you claim to be an industry expert, editors will search for your previous commentary. If you pitch yourself to the media without any visible proof of authority, you’re asking a journalist to take a reputational risk.

In a crowded inbox, they won’t.

This is why PR has become more important, not less. Not because every founder needs a national headline, but because every founder needs credibility infrastructure. Strategic PR builds verifiable signals that support your positioning before you try to scale your visibility.

PR as credibility infrastructure

Many entrepreneurs misunderstand PR. They see it as a vanity play — a logo to add to a website or a trophy to share on social media. In reality, effective PR functions as infrastructure. It creates third-party validation that strengthens your search results and supports your narrative.

Media mentions, guest columns, industry commentary, panel participation and podcast appearances are not about ego. They are about proof. They demonstrate that someone outside your own organization found your expertise credible enough to publish or amplify.

When you approach PR strategically, you are building a digital trail that reinforces who you say you are. That trail matters long before you land a major feature. It’s what makes your pitch believable when you do.

Journalists and editors do not rely solely on your email introduction. They research you. They assess whether your experience aligns with the story they are covering. They consider whether quoting you will enhance or weaken their own credibility. If your digital footprint doesn’t support your claims, you are not media-ready; you are media-aspiring.

The credibility checklist

Before pitching top-tier outlets or pursuing larger opportunities, founders should run a straightforward credibility audit.

Start with LinkedIn. Your headline, summary and experience should clearly reflect what you actually do and the level at which you operate. Titles should be consistent with how you describe yourself elsewhere. Vague buzzwords weaken trust; specificity strengthens it.

Next, review your website. Does it clearly articulate your expertise and experience? Are there tangible proof points such as case studies, testimonials, published insights or speaking engagements? A polished design without substance will not carry you through scrutiny.

Third, examine your third-party validation. Have you been quoted in reputable outlets? Published articles under your own name? Participated in panels or industry conversations? These signals don’t need to be massive to matter. Even respected niche publications and trade platforms contribute to credibility. What matters is that someone outside your company has publicly recognized your perspective.

Your social presence should also reinforce your positioning. You don’t need to post daily, but what exists should align with the authority you claim. If you position yourself as a strategic operator yet your content is unfocused or inconsistent, that gap creates friction.

Finally, look for authority signals that accumulate over time: frameworks you’ve created, insights you’ve shared, collaborations with respected peers and consistent thought leadership in a defined lane. No single signal makes you credible. Together, they form a coherent narrative.

Build before you broadcast

One of the most common mistakes founders make is trying to leap straight to national media before building the foundation that supports it. Media amplifies credibility; it rarely manufactures it from nothing.

If your digital footprint is thin, focus first on tightening your positioning and publishing within your niche. Contribute to industry conversations. Seek thoughtful, strategic placements that build momentum over time. Strengthen your online alignment so that when someone searches your name, the results reinforce your expertise rather than raise questions.

Visibility without verification is fragile. Credibility built deliberately is durable.

The new rule of authority

You don’t need to inflate your achievements or pretend you’re further along than you are. In fact, doing so is more dangerous than ever. What you need is alignment and a consistent digital presence that supports your positioning across every platform.

When your LinkedIn, website, press mentions and social content tell the same story, trust compounds. When they don’t, skepticism grows.

In a market where everyone is being quietly audited, your reputation is no longer just what you say in the room. It’s what appears on the screen.

If Google can’t verify you, media won’t either — and neither will your market.