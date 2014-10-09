Want to Reach Millennials? This Is How They Spend Their Time. (Infographic) Millennials are more plugged in than any other generation. Here are the best ways to reach that growing market.

By Kate Taylor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Millennials' media engagement is at an all-time high. But most of their time isn't spent reading newspapers or watching sports.

The average millennial spends 18 hours a day consuming media – often multiple forms at once. These forms are completely different from those favored by prior generation. For example, the average millennial checks his or her smartphone 43 times and spends 5.4 hours on social media per day. They may still be watching sports and movies – but that only makes up 14 percent of media viewing.

Related: Advice for Entry-Level Employees: How to Be Authentic in the Workplace

Check out the infographic below, assembled by direct-response marketing company Koeppel Direct, to figure out how your company can best connect with millennials.

Click to Enlarge+
Want to Reach Millennials? This Is How They Spend Their Time. (Infographic)

Related: 3 Insights Entrepreneurs Must Know About Millennials' Mobile Behavior
Kate Taylor

Reporter

Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

His Online Community College Offers Classes from Ivy League Professors — And It's Free For 86% of Students

Tade Oyerinde started Campus because he believed Americans deserve low-cost, high-quality options for getting a college education. Tuition is $7,200 a year — less than a Pell Grant — and all students are given a laptop and a career coach.

By Kristen Bayrakdarian
Side Hustle

This Mom's Creative Side Hustle Started As a Hobby With Less Than $100 — Then Grew Into a Business Averaging $570,000 a Month: 'It's Crazy'

After Krista LeRay shared her passion project on Instagram, she realized there was enough demand to start a business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

'That's Complete Bulls***!': Mr. Wonderful Shares His Thoughts on Playing the Blame Game, 'Quiet Firing,' and More

Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, isn't shy about expressing his thoughts on workplace management and his deep love of watches.

By Dan Bova
Starting a Business

67% of Millionaires Do This Every Morning — Do You?

This is the surprisingly simple habit that separates thriving entrepreneurs from those who struggle — but most founders still get it wrong.

By Tom Corley
Business News

As New York City Prepares for Its First Casinos, Jay-Z Wants In — and He's Putting Up $250 Million

Jay-Z's Roc Nation has teamed up with Caesars and SL Green on a bid to bring New York City its first casino, pledging $250 million in community investments for Times Square.

By Leo Zevin