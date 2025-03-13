Facing and dealing with your fears head-on is crucial to making progress in business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurship is thrilling. It's also terrifying.

Fear is an unavoidable companion for entrepreneurs, and it shows up in different forms: missed opportunities, embarrassment and failure. It's something I've come face to face with and had to work through with my co-founder in our 19 years together growing Wistia.

As humans, we're conditioned to fear things that make us feel uncomfortable. This fear can be your own worst enemy and hold you back in the startup world. It can make you freeze, stop you from moving forward, or even prevent you from trying something in the first place.

But here's the secret: facing and dealing with those fears head-on is crucial to making progress in business. If you're not pushing yourself and failing along the way, you and the company won't grow.

Some of my most valuable lessons came from the times I failed. So, if you're reading this and have been letting fear get in your way, this is your sign to lean into it.

Related: 'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

Embracing your fear as an entrepreneur

The most successful founders aren't just good at managing fear. They know how to use it as energy to drive themselves and their businesses forward. This takes work and time.

I'm still figuring out how to turn fear into something positive myself, but here are a few lessons I've learned through embracing my fears:

Don't dwell on your fear.

The longer you let fear fester in your mind, the more power it has over you.

When faced with fear, I prefer to tackle it head-on and as soon as possible. First, I focus on what I can control in the situation. If there's nothing I can do, I move on and shift my energy to what I can influence.

By shortening the time fear has to mess with my head, I avoid overthinking and second-guessing myself. Action is the antidote to overthinking. The sooner you confront your fear, the less time you give it to ruin your day — or your week.

Approach fear as an indicator instead of an inhibitor.

I've learned to treat fear as a signal, not a blocker.

When fear pops up in my work, I take it as a sign that I need to pay attention and dig deeper into whatever is triggering my reaction.

Often, fear is telling me that something important is unfolding. It might signal that I'm about to take a big risk or step into uncharted territory. And that's exactly where growth happens.

Usually, if I proactively confront that fear, I can use it to solve a problem or tackle an issue faster. By doing so, I can turn that fear into something useful that helps me grow.

Related: Getting Over the Fear of Being An Entrepreneur

Don't let the "spotlight effect" mess with you.

Here's the truth: many entrepreneurs get caught up in the "spotlight effect."

This is when we think everyone is watching and judging everything we do. The reality is most people aren't paying nearly as much attention to you as you think.

Especially when you're in the early stages of your business, remember that you have far more freedom than you think. People don't expect you to be perfect. They expect you to learn, adapt, and keep trying.

Stop worrying about every little mistake or failure. We are always our own toughest critic. So, especially in the early days of your company, give yourself the freedom to experiment and fail.

It could be the first step toward something amazing.

Distinguish between fear and excitement.

Our bodies react to fear and excitement in similar ways, which can be very confusing. You'll often encounter this in situations in which you are emotionally invested.

While fear can paralyze, excitement and a rush of adrenaline can drive you forward. A perfect example is that feeling all too familiar before a presentation. You're prepared. You're pumped. You're excited to begin. Then, your palms start sweating, and your heart starts racing.

This once happened to me during a big talk, and I left feeling like it was a disaster. My nerves took over, and I thought the audience had tuned out. But when the feedback came in, I was stunned to hear praise.

What I'd perceived as a fear response was actually excitement. It was my body's way of signaling that I cared deeply about the topic and wanted to do my best.

In the heat of the moment, fear and excitement can feel the same. But once I learned how to tell them apart, everything changed. When I feel that adrenaline rush, I ask myself: "Is this fear, or am I just really excited about the possibilities?" Recognizing that difference can help you approach challenges with a sense of curiosity rather than hesitation.

The key is to separate these emotions. Realizing that what you're feeling is more about excitement and passion rather than fear can help clear your mind and lead to better decisions.

The more you train yourself to identify fear vs. excitement, the better you'll get at recognizing opportunities for growth.

Related: The 5 Fears Every Entrepreneur Must Face — and Overcome

Lean into fear – It's your secret weapon

The bottom line is that fear will always be there.

It's a constant companion. It will continue to show up in your life and at work. How you handle it makes all the difference.

The goal isn't to eliminate fear – it's to learn how to manage it. Do you let it control you? Or do you use it to fuel your growth and drive your business?

Embrace it. Use it as fuel to push you forward. Don't let that fear hold you back – lean into it, take action, and keep moving.

That's how you grow, how you win, and how you become the entrepreneur you were meant to be.