Learn how to screen potential employees to fit your company's culture beyond the surface-level requirements.

Professional skills and experience are essential in hiring, but they're only part of the equation. When screening candidates, it's equally important to consider how well someone aligns with your company's culture. This alignment influences employee satisfaction, team collaboration and long term retention. In short, it's the difference between simply filling a role and building a resilient, values-driven organization.

In my own hiring process, I look beyond resumes and technical credentials. I pay close attention to how candidates show adaptability, a growth mindset and genuine interest in our mission. I want to know how they work with others, how they respond to change and whether they value integrity and transparency — two of our organization's core principles. One of my go-to questions is how they've handled an ethical dilemma. Their response often reveals far more than a skills test ever could.

Your priorities may differ depending on your team's culture, but the approach to identifying fit should follow a similar framework. Here's how to build a hiring process that balances competency with cultural alignment.

Understand and define your company culture

Before you can screen for culture fit, you need a clear understanding of what your culture actually is. That includes your mission, values, communication norms, leadership style and even how people collaborate day to day. Culture isn't a poster on the wall — it's how work actually gets done.

Gallup research shows that just four in 10 U.S. employees strongly agree their company's mission makes them feel their job is important. In other words, candidates are looking for meaning, not just a paycheck. They're researching your company before applying, and if your values aren't visible or clearly defined, they won't know whether to self-select in — or out.

During interviews, one question I often ask is: "Can you tell me about a time you had to adapt to a major change at work?" This helps gauge flexibility, resilience and values in action — key indicators of whether a candidate will thrive in our fast-moving environment.

Embed culture into your hiring materials

Introducing your culture early sets the tone for the entire candidate experience. By weaving your values and workplace norms into job descriptions, career pages and interviews, you attract applicants who resonate with your environment — and deter those who don't.

For example, I always outline our mission, values and expectations upfront. We design interview questions around real scenarios our teams face, which allows candidates to demonstrate not only how they think, but how they'd show up day-to-day.

Some practical ways to showcase culture in your hiring process include:

Sharing employee testimonials on your website or LinkedIn.

Describing communication preferences, workplace flexibility and performance expectations clearly in job posts.

Using real-life examples in interviews to reflect your values in action.

Use open-ended, insightful questions

Open-ended questions spark conversation — and surface the deeper qualities that make or break team dynamics. Instead of asking yes or no questions or relying solely on hypothetical situations, let candidates tell real stories about their experiences.

This approach helps reveal how they solve problems, navigate conflict, take initiative and collaborate — all things that influence team chemistry and performance. It also allows you to assess communication style and thought process, both critical for a healthy, effective work culture.

Be transparent from the start

Hiring is a two-way decision. The more transparent you are about the role, the team, and the challenges involved, the more likely you'll find candidates who are genuinely prepared and excited to contribute. If there are tough aspects of the role — unusual hours, evolving responsibilities or shifting team structures — say so upfront.

Transparency filters out misaligned candidates early and sets the tone for an honest, trust-based relationship.

