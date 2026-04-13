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Key Takeaways People don’t just buy cheaper — they buy easier, safer and familiar.

Friction kills sales faster than high prices ever will.

Trust and habit now matter more than one-time discounts.

Price has long been treated as the ultimate lever in business: raise it and risk losing customers, cut promotions and sacrifice margin. But that simple equation misses a deeper shift in how people actually make buying decisions.

McKinsey calls it a ‘decoupling’ – even though 74% of us say we want to save money, we’re still splurging on dinners and tech. It turns out price only explains about 60-90% of why we buy, and the same vibes between brand and the customer also warrant clients’ engagement. According to Deloitte, 2026’s value seekers get hooked on the least amount of friction, not just the cheapest tag.

Here are some ideas on the value of emotions over money.

1. Subscription logic replaced the transaction

One of the most significant shifts in the modern economy is the transition from a price point to a payment flow. It used to be like ‘I need it – I get it’, and with the subscription model, the decision is made well in advance.

Companies using subscription models grew 11% faster than the S&P 500 recently. The psychological effect is clear: while 47% of users who cancel a service cite price increases, 84% of active subscribers keep paying because they get the consistent value, regardless of the cost going up. Good product leads to subscription, which leads to habit and finally, inertia takes over.

In September 2024, Costco raised its membership fees for the first time in seven years. Classical models predicted a loss of millions of members. Instead, renewal rates held steady and premium sign-ups grew. By creating a psychological lock, the membership made the price increase nearly invisible to the consumer’s daily routine.

2. Too much choice has killed price comparison

Too many options to choose from doesn’t always mean freedom and an easier user experience: 84% of online shoppers say they have problems with item search and filters. This is decision fatigue — and a real conversion killer. When faced with a choice explosion, thousands of reviews and ‘the best’ offers, customers get frustrated and just want this whole decision circle to be over.

They choose based on the cleanest interface, the most recognisable brand or the first recommendation they see. The decision is now often made long before entering the platform, based on what customers saw on social media or heard from their friends’ recommendations.

3. Algorithmic discovery distorts demand

In the digital space, demand isn’t driven by price but by being in the right place at the right time. Recommendations only account for a tiny 7% of traffic, yet they bring around 26% of revenue. That’s nearly four times their fair share of views.

What’s more, nearly 49% of users buy items that were not planned, just because of perfectly tailored personalised recommendations. When a product enters an algorithmic flow, the decision to buy happens before the rational brain can even calculate the cost. The price becomes secondary because the demand was manufactured by the feed, not by a pre-existing need.

TikTok Shop growth is built entirely on algorithmic discovery. In 2024, its global GMV doubled to over $33 billion, with 58% of sales happening after a successfully recommended video. When 70% of your buyers stumble upon’ the product in their feed, the traditional comparison shopping phase is bypassed entirely.

4. Emotions over price evaluation

The average consumer in the USA now spends around $282 per month on impulse purchases – nearly double the amount spent a year ago. Emotional triggers — think FOMO, social media-based inspiration, envy, anxiety, ‘I deserve this’ — make around 72% of online shoppers buy.

Classical shopping is more about a calm, logical comparison of options, but in reality, it is a series of emotional micro-moments. If a brand can capture that feeling, the consumer acts quickly, rather than slowing down to check a competitor’s price.

Temu is a pro of such a gamification of the impulse buy. Using spinning wheels, countdown timers and ‘group buy’ rewards, they turn shopping into a high-speed game. Research shows that over half of their users make unplanned purchases because of these mechanics. The design creates a sense of urgency that shrinks the thinking time, making the actual price a background detail compared to the win of the deal.

5. Trust as a new currency

People want to feel secure, with 87% of shoppers being ready to pay more to brands they trust. Yet, online shopping often comes with a hidden risk tax. People are afraid of poor quality, delivery delays and money loss on a return. Thus, lots of customers prefer to find the safest options, which comes in sync with a higher price as a signal of quality and reliability, reinforcing the sale rather than hindering it.

Price is not that important nowadays, as consumers value trust, convenience, reduced friction and brand support.

This shift towards a “care-driven” economy means that long-term loyalty is no longer won through aggressive discounting, but through consistent reliability and the ability to join customers’ daily rituals.