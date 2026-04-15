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Key Takeaways Today, customers are overwhelmed by unhelpful content and have grown skeptical of traditional marketing.

Education-led marketing, on the other hand, builds trust, fosters genuine engagement and cultivates long-term loyalty.

To succeed with education-led marketing, companies must specifically design materials to help buyers absorb complex info more easily, design education around how real decisions get made and pair great materials with credible experts.

Remember when every brand swore by “content is king?” We were churning out blogs, videos and infographics, and for a while, it worked. Yet today, the digital landscape feels like a perpetual yelling match where customers are drowning in unhelpful information. They’re not looking for more content; they’re looking for a clear path forward.

The scale of the problem is only increasing. AI tools are accelerating content production across industries. According to a June 2025 study from Ahrefs, companies using AI are publishing 42% more content each month, increasing the volume of material competing for customer attention.

The key to cutting through that clutter is to offer less noise and more knowledge. This is how brands transform themselves from vendors into indispensable business partners.

What do customers really need?

The traditional marketing funnel, with its aggressive “lead magnets” and hard-sell tactics, feels increasingly out of step with how people actually buy. Customers have become adept at filtering out most marketing messages, and many approach branded content with a healthy degree of skepticism.

Trust today is built on value, which is where education-led marketing steps in. Rather than simply highlighting features and benefits, this approach focuses on equipping audiences with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed.

Think of it this way: Offering insights and solutions tailored to a customer’s specific challenges helps brands become trusted advisors. This builds trust, fosters genuine engagement and, ultimately, cultivates long-term loyalty that no amount of clickbait ever could.

Many high-growth companies are already shifting in this direction. Instead of treating content primarily as a promotional vehicle, they are investing in learning environments, educational resources and expert guidance that help customers solve real problems.

Delivering that kind of value requires a different approach to how companies design learning experiences, structure customer education and engage with buyers. Three principles increasingly define what this education-led approach looks like in practice:

1. Rethink the materials used to educate customers

Education-led marketing requires more than simply producing more content. It calls for a new generation of enablement materials designed specifically to help buyers understand complex challenges and make better decisions.

Traditional brochures and generic leave-behinds rarely accomplish that goal. Today’s buyers expect deeper insight and more meaningful guidance, especially when evaluating sophisticated products or services.

That expectation is reflected in how buying journeys have evolved. According to McKinsey research from 2024, B2B customers now use an average of 10 interaction channels during their buying journey, up from just five in 2016.

That’s why many companies are investing in immersive educational tools: custom playbooks that walk buyers through real business scenarios, dynamic training hubs that allow teams to explore solutions at their own pace and structured learning pathways designed to help stakeholders build understanding step by step.

The most effective materials are created by teams that understand the brand, the market landscape and the end customer — and apply proven learning principles to help buyers absorb complex information more easily.

When designed well, these resources give buyers the context they need to see how a solution aligns with their business objectives. Whether delivered through interactive digital experiences or one-to-one conversations, well-designed enablement materials can dramatically increase the impact of every customer interaction.

2. Design education around how real decisions get made

Another reason traditional marketing content often falls short is that it assumes a single buyer with a single perspective. In reality, most purchasing decisions involve multiple stakeholders with different priorities and concerns.

January 2026 research from Forrester shows that the typical buying decision now includes 13 internal stakeholders and nine external influencers, with that number rising even higher for complex or strategic purchases.

Imagine a company introducing a complex SaaS platform. Financial leaders might engage with ROI models and business impact scenarios. Marketing leaders might explore integration pathways and growth opportunities. Technical teams might review architecture documentation and implementation roadmaps. Generic product demonstrations rarely address all of these perspectives.

Education-led marketing recognizes that different stakeholders require different forms of insight. Instead of presenting a one-size-fits-all message, companies can structure educational materials around the real questions decision makers are asking.

When education reflects how decisions are actually made inside organizations, it becomes far more relevant and persuasive.

3. Pair great materials with credible learning experts

Education-led marketing works best when organizations assemble teams of credible experts who can guide customers through complex ideas, answer nuanced questions and help connect insights directly to a buyer’s business challenges.

These experts facilitate meaningful conversations about strategy, implementation and outcomes. Because they understand the market, the customer’s industry and the end consumer, they can quickly identify pain points and demonstrate how a solution addresses them.

Some of the most successful companies have built entire education ecosystems around this idea. HubSpot Academy, for example, offers expert-led courses and certifications designed to help marketers, sales leaders and customer success teams build real-world skills (not just learn how to use HubSpot’s software). The program focuses on broader business challenges, such as inbound marketing strategy, customer engagement and revenue growth, helping professionals develop expertise while strengthening their relationship with the platform.

When customized materials are paired with knowledgeable experts, the interaction becomes far more valuable for the customer. Instead of feeling like a sales presentation, the conversation begins to resemble a collaborative working session focused on solving real problems.

This combination — thoughtful educational tools and trusted category expertise — signals that a company truly understands the challenges its customers face. That credibility builds trust quickly and creates a stronger foundation for long-term relationships.

From content marketing to customer education

The world does not need more content. It needs better guidance.

Brands that focus on educating their audiences rather than simply marketing to them create a different kind of relationship with their customers. Instead of competing for attention, they become trusted sources of insight and support.

When customers can learn something meaningful, apply that knowledge and see tangible results, they’ll remember who helped them get there. In the long run, that’s how brands build unshakeable trust and cultivate long-term loyalty.