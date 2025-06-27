Want to be a more inclusive leader? Start by creating real opportunities for your team to grow, thrive and lead with you.

As a manager, you're not just responsible for engagement, productivity and retention — you're responsible for creating opportunity. That's the heart of inclusive leadership.

The data has been clear for years: the relationship between a manager and their employee is the most important driver of performance. As a leader, your role isn't just operational — you are the connector, advocate and catalyst. You don't just include your employees on the team — you equip them to belong.

The number one inclusive leadership behavior? Creating opportunity for and with your people.

Don't let the noise around DEI distract you from this truth: when we generate opportunity, we scale inclusive leadership. Employees begin opening doors — not only for themselves, but for each other. This kind of leadership is collaborative, contagious and culture-defining.

Creating opportunity is about more than offering new tasks or promotions. It's the discipline of making new things possible for every employee, based on who they are and what they need to thrive.

Here are seven powerful ways to lead more inclusively by creating opportunity:

1. Hiring and onboarding

Hiring with equity in mind means proactively sourcing diverse candidates and reducing bias at every stage — from how job descriptions are written to how interviews are conducted. Inclusive leaders work with cross-functional hiring panels, ask consistent questions and focus on qualifications, not assumptions.

Once hired, onboarding becomes the first real opportunity to demonstrate belonging. That means creating space for employees' full identities — including preferred names and pronouns, accessibility needs and personal strengths — so they can contribute with confidence from day one.

2. Defining and living organizational values

Company values shouldn't live in a handbook — they should be reflected in how strategy, culture and people decisions are made. Leaders are responsible for helping their teams connect the dots between the work they do and the values the company claims to uphold.

This includes defining what inclusive behavior looks like in action: showing respect for different identities, actively including underrepresented voices and holding people accountable when values are compromised. It's about building a culture that's not just high-performing, but values-driven.

3. Developing people intentionally

Inclusive leaders don't just assign tasks — they create opportunities for meaningful growth. That starts by understanding what motivates each team member and leveraging tools like AI and collaborative learning to meet individual needs.

It also means recognizing that younger or less experienced employees often have more to contribute than they're given credit for. Development should be a two-way street, with mentoring, project ownership and cross-level learning all part of the equation.

4. Giving feedback that builds trust

Feedback is a core leadership skill — but inclusive leaders go further by adapting how they deliver it. They know what works for one person may not work for another, and they take the time to learn each team member's preferences around recognition, coaching and critique.

They also prioritize feedback as a system, not just a moment. That includes following up with internal candidates who weren't selected for roles and giving them actionable guidance to grow. Feedback becomes not just a tool for accountability, but for opportunity.

5. Mentoring and sponsoring across lines of difference

Mentorship opens doors. Sponsorship pushes them open.

Inclusive leaders provide both — particularly to those who are underrepresented or less likely to receive informal advocacy. That might look like matching mentoring pairs across levels, functions, or backgrounds. Or speaking up for an employee's promotion when they're not in the room.

Sponsorship is especially powerful when it's intentional, consistent and tied to performance, not proximity. It's how high-potential talent rises — and how inclusion moves beyond intention to action.

6. Designing workplaces that engage everyone

Whether hybrid, remote or in-person, employees want balance and purpose, not just policies. Leaders set the tone by building cultures where flexible work is respected and connection isn't left to chance.

That includes creating intentional forums for engagement, like skip-level meetings and cross-team collaborations. Employees want to feel seen by their leaders and connected to their organization's mission. It's not about checking boxes — it's about cultivating energy, clarity and trust.

7. Advancing and promoting with equity in mind

Most employees define opportunity through growth. For some, that means promotions. For others, it's added responsibilities, increased influence or specialized assignments.

Inclusive leaders ensure that advancement isn't left to chance or informal networks. They evaluate whether internal opportunities are being equitably offered — and whether expectations around readiness, time-in-role, or leadership style are fair. In today's workplace, especially with younger generations, long waits and outdated hierarchies won't cut it. Opportunity has to be both visible and viable.

A new model for leadership

Inclusive leadership doesn't belong to a single department or job title. It's a mindset and skill set every employee should be invited to develop. Encourage your team to explore what inclusive leadership means to them — and create a culture where participation is welcomed, tracked, and tied to real results.

The more we build systems that equip every employee to lead inclusively — regardless of level — the more opportunity we generate across the organization.

Because the best leaders don't just open doors.

They teach others how to do the same.