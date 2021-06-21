10 Deals for $20 That You Won't Find on Amazon

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Despite diversifying its options over the past few years, Amazon doesn't have everything. One of its biggest shortcomings is its lack of educational resources. If you're looking for a more substantive purchase, consider investing in your own professional development. We've rounded up a collection of courses you won't find on Amazon and, for a limited time, they're all just $20.

The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

Microsoft Excel is the world's most ubiquitous office software, used in just about every industry. You may think you know Excel, but after this eight-course bundle from Excel Maven, you'll understand just how little you knew. You'll cover advanced formulas, data visualization, PivotTables, and much more.

The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle

The real estate industry is booming, for both commercial and retail investors alike. In this five-course bundle, you'll learn how to think like a professional real estate investor. You'll explore pre-investing practices, wholesale deals, and much more.

The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle

Google Analytics is one of the best tools for businesses to understand their web traffic. In this bundle, you'll learn how to use GA to draw better insights from your traffic data and institute changes to make your webpages as strong as they can be.

The Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle

Every business owner should have at least a functional financial skill-set. In this bundle, you'll learn how to be the accountant for your business with the same education a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA) would get.

The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle

Earn some extra money in the stock market by learning the trading techniques employed by the pros. This technical analysis bundle will teach you how to analyze candlestick patterns and use data to make more informed investment decisions.

The Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle

After a lengthy pandemic that hurt many small businesses, it's important to hit the ground running in this hot economy with more efficient and productive processes in place. This bundle will introduce you to a range of project management methodologies, from Agile to PMP, to help you institute positive changes in your business.

The 2021 Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

Got a creative streak? Indulge it! This extensive bundle covers the entire Adobe Creative Cloud, teaching you how to edit photos with Photoshop, become a graphic designer with Illustrator and XD, edit videos with Premiere Pro, and much more.

The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle

Got a brilliant app idea? Learn how to bring it to life with this nine-course bundle. You'll get an introduction to building apps for iOS 14 using Swift 5, learn how to build apps for Android 11, get up to speed on Java programming fundamentals, and more.

The Create Your Own T-Shirt Side Business Bundle

You know a great T-shirt idea when you see (or say) one. If you have a tendency to say "that should be on a T-shirt" after saying something out loud, you might just want to start a T-shirt side business. This extensive bundle will teach you everything you need to know, from printing shirts to packaging.

The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum & Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle

Take a deep dive into one of today's most exciting, innovative technologies. Across six courses, you'll learn how to build web apps that run on a blockchain using Solidity, launch an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), and even build a decentralized exchange.

