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Key Takeaways If you want your staff to perform well, focus on positioning. Start with communication. Choose a platform. Choose how you’ll address issues.

When it comes to business communication, don’t take the lazy approach and text them. Use email as a platform so your staff gets used to it.

Imagine getting an 8 p.m. text from one of your staff asking to move their hours. Normally, you respond. Another day, another team member sends a midnight text that they will be late for the early morning briefing. On your way to the office, one of the top managers holds you up in the hallway to give you a report on the last quarter.

Each of these informal communications slowly kills your authority. Informal becomes your default mode. And this casual culture slowly decreases your authority through thousands of texts, hallway discussions and skipped agendas. This slowly leads to underperformance, missed deadlines and higher rates of burnout caused by misunderstandings.

When you need to hit goals or bring up serious underperformance, casual mode works against you. Why is that? Because you’ve unconsciously trained staff to not take you and your meetings seriously.

But if you shift the dynamic in your environment, positive outcomes will follow. The first step in building a culture of performance is to standardise the communication.

Where you talk matters: Platform determines outcome

Have you ever checked anyone’s LinkedIn profile and been surprised by how different they sound compared to their X profile? Platform matters. Where you will declare your meeting matters. Modality of communication matters.

With numerous communication platforms available, it’s up to you to select the right one. Inform your staff about a meeting via WhatsApp or text? Casual platform, casual mindset. The result: They won’t bring the right amount of importance to the task. No one takes notes, no one asks questions, the meeting loses its point and the issues remain.

The communication platform you choose affects the communication context. As Marshall McLuhan stated in Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man, “The medium is the message.”

Use email to boost underperformers

Wonder why your staff isn’t completing tasks? In a lot of cases, the issue is communication. Your staff hasn’t understood the importance of the task due to casual communication and your vague position as a leader.

Your task isn’t to get more friends at work.

When it comes to business communication, don’t take the lazy approach and just text them. Use email as a platform. Email does three things:

Ensures record-keeping so nothing can stay under the radar Elevates your presence as a leader and secures your position Creates the constructive tension for underperformers that drives preparation

Let the platform do the heavy lifting for you and inject the important context. This isn’t instinct. It’s influence science. Dr. Robert Cialdini spent decades proving that environment and context shape behavior before words are spoken. Email is your pre-suasion tool. From that, every meeting point discussed serves its purpose.

Use email to its full potential. Approach every email with the structure in mind. Your subject line is the first signal. Make it specific, make it bold. “Team Update” tells them nothing. “Performance Review: Come Prepared” tells them everything.

You’re done wasting your time on meetings that don’t serve a purpose or accelerate progress.

Positioning vs. popularity

Staff need to understand their position to perform to their full potential. As a leader, your role isn’t to gain more friends. Your role is to ensure the structure supports performance. You’re not there to be the most popular person in the room. Your practice, your environment. Own it.

That doesn’t mean you shut the door on input or exclude your team from the conversation. You can listen, include and still lead. This has nothing to do with control. It improves the structure in the office and gives your staff something to perform against.

Positioning yourself as a leader isn’t selfishness. It’s the foundation your team performs from.

The modality of growth: Evolve as an organization

Reshaping your business to support growth includes a change in the communication, but also a complete shift in your business dynamic. What was discussed in the hallway now becomes a point in the email. What was a qualitative suggestion now becomes a quantitative KPI.

In the last quarter, you discussed a new sales target and potential ways to reach it, but it stayed on that. No one took your recommendations for focusing on a new channel seriously. In the next quarter, formalize this. Be bold. Create measurable KPIs and a step-by-step strategy to reach them. Discuss it with the team and send an email with all steps broken down and bolded numbers.

If you are starting from a very casual point, this shift may feel more corporate to your staff, but it signals that your business is evolving. Your role is to set the leadership standards that work and maintain them. Once communication becomes more structured, focus on consistency to maintain credibility. Your staff needs to come back to the email if they’re not used to it.

You have to be the first one to maintain your new communication modalities. The way you communicate is the first signal that something has changed. Use it deliberately.

Position yourself for success

If you want your staff to perform, focus on positioning. Start with communication. Choose a platform. Choose how you’ll address issues.

Top performers thrive in structure and don’t like mundane environments; you’ll lose high performers without structure. The platform is the statement, but you are in charge of its impact.