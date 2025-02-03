Use these insights to become a better coach and help your clients move beyond their glass ceiling.

To become a transformational business coach, you need to be coachable. This means being receptive to emerging ways of thought and coaching techniques, while also staying true to your coaching philosophy. Today's best coaches combine their conviction and dedication to results with adaptability, evolving their strategies in response to an ever-changing world.

The truth is that there is no single "key" to unlock a client's potential; transformational coaching necessarily requires a personalized approach.

However, there are research-supported methods for bringing about interpersonal change, spurring motivation and nurturing confidence. These are the techniques that many transformational coaches are using today.

Leverage the power of psychometrics

Psychometrics is a field of psychology focused on the theory behind and application of psychological assessment tests as they pertain to personality, intelligence, aptitudes and skillsets. Personality tests like DISC (drive, influence, support, clarity), Myers-Briggs type indicator, the Working Genius assessment and the Enneagram diagram model are a few of the tools used to help clients better understand themselves and tap into their superpowers.

Transformational coaches can leverage tools like these to gain insight into a client's inner world, uncover the psychological blockers holding them back, address blind spots and reveal areas of opportunity for personal and professional growth.

Psychometric tools empower coaches and their clients to connect the dots between personality traits and their impact on decision-making and relationships. Not only do these tools provide a (often quantifiable) framework against which clients can track their progress, but they also allow coaches to tailor their interventions to the unique characteristics of their clients and bring about authentic change.

Turn limiting beliefs on their head

Many clients have a negative internal dialogue that tells them they are not good enough, smart enough, successful enough or otherwise capable of reaching their full potential. Sometimes, it takes an outside perspective to identify these negative voices for what they are (limiting beliefs) and present an alternative way of thinking. Transformational coaches can be the fresh POV clients need to overcome self-doubt and anxieties.

The practice of addressing limiting beliefs involves replacing the thoughts with empowering ones, through cognitive reframing and a growth-oriented mindset. The science behind cognitive reframing is well-documented, and many organizations, such as Harvard University, have covered its application to professional life and personal relationships.

First, coaches can help clients identify and challenge the automatic negative thoughts that enter their minds (such as, "I am not good enough" or "I don't have enough experience"). Then, together, they can evaluate the evidence that either supports or refutes the negative beliefs. Finally, coaches can help clients consider alternative, more balanced viewpoints that shift their perspective toward the positive. Through reframing, clients can develop healthier thought patterns and more self-confidence.

Practice resilience and stress management

Studies show that individuals in a chronic state of stress can experience significant effects to their hippocampus, the area of the brain most responsible for learning and memory. This makes it difficult for people to understand and incorporate new skills. In a coaching environment, a client's stress level and resilience must be managed for them to be receptive to new thought processes and behavioral changes.

Mindfulness and resilience training are powerful tools for any transformational coach to have in their arsenal. Practices like breathwork, body scan meditation and journaling can help clients manage stress, enhance focus, build resilience and cultivate trust in themselves.

We as coaches must be attuned to the reality that clients have many outside factors impacting their state of mind and well-being. If we want to nurture an environment that is conducive to transformational growth, we must help clients manage external stressors and equip them with tools to build emotional resilience and set healthy boundaries. This empowers clients to navigate life's complexities while staying aligned with their goals.

In transformational coaching, science is power

The best transformational coaches know that they don't know everything. While you bring your fresh perspective and coaching philosophies to client work, it's important to remain open to alternative strategies, studies and coaching tools. Sciences like psychometrics and behavioral psychology can provide incredible insight into how people's minds work, what inspires motivation and what can help bring about interpersonal change.

By incorporating insights from these sciences, coaches can better understand clients' needs and ways of functioning. A blend of evidence-based knowledge and adaptive coaching can be used to foster deeper connections with clients and provide the tools they need to bring about sustainable change. That is what our work is all about!

