Monthly expenses can take a toll on any entrepreneur's pocketbook. Here's how to stop that from happening.

Even with all the technology that helps us do more in less time, it can still seem like there's never quite enough time to get everything done. When you feel overwhelmed with work and life, it's easy to spend without thinking because you are under so much pressure.

For example, assuming your job has returned to an office or other workspace outside of home, a typical 12-hour workday full of meetings and errands might involve picking up coffee on the way in to the office, ordering lunch from GrubHub, and then hitting the drive-thru on the way home. Now, multiply the money you've spent on takeout and delivery by five, because the rest of the week will most likely run at the same hectic pace.

However, there are ways to save money and time on monthly expenses in a thoughtful way: