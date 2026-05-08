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Key Takeaways Overthinking feels productive, but it’s usually just masking avoidance.

Confidence isn’t just something you feel; it’s something you choose.

The traits that made you successful — like being hyper-independent — can also hold you back.

Entrepreneurs get caught waiting for the perfect moment to make their move. Whether that be writing their new business proposal, reaching out to their dream client or making a decision to scale. But that mythical moment where everything feels aligned and you feel ready to move forward is a myth.

There have been moments in my career where I told myself I just needed a little more time. A little more clarity. A little more confidence before making the next move. It sounded responsible at the time, but looking back, it was fear dressed up as strategy.

If that experience feels familiar to you, these three tips may resonate.

1. Overthinking feels productive but it’s usually avoidance

When you’re about to make a big jump, it’s common to stall, and that leaves time for doubt to settle in and allow you to second-guess the goals you’re pursuing. Action relieves stress where analysis does not. Telling yourself you’re taking time to think about it only delays decisions that will move things forward. The longer you wait to take action, the less sure you will be of those actions.

For years, I told myself I was going to write a book, and I even started more than once. Each time, I found a reason to stop. I told myself I needed more clarity, more experience or better timing. What I didn’t want to admit was the persistent doubt underneath those thoughts: Who am I to write a book? It wasn’t a lack of ability that was stopping me. I was waiting to feel ready, and that moment never came.

One or two gut checks will be enough when considering what move to make. If you’re honest with yourself, you know the answer.

2. Confidence isn’t something you feel; it’s something you choose

Confidence can feel like something saved for high achievers or those who have reached a level of success that you haven’t. The goal line that’s constantly moving. The people you consider confident might feel like an elite few who have earned something you haven’t.

Confidence often feels like a trait that shows up at the end, something that’s awarded upon completion of a project. But I think confidence is a choice you make just like any other. Confidence is a necessary component of any pursuit, and it’s up to you to make that choice.

Early in my career, I often looked for other people to give me confidence. It wasn’t something I chose for myself. I worked with mentors whom I looked to for guidance. I worked for other people, focused on their goals and assisting in their ambitions, while I believed I was gaining the confidence to do the same for myself.

But the power was always mine. At any point of your journey, you can decide to lead with confidence. Don’t wait until you earn an imaginary level of success to lead.

3. The traits that made you successful can also hold you back

You’ve had to play the game to get where you are today, and some habits die hard. Entrepreneurs and high achievers are hyper-independent and resourceful, capable of putting their business on their backs. Your leadership and your vision won’t suffer if you ask for support. Understanding your core values and seeing a clear path forward are signs of a strong leader. Being able to bring others on board without diluting those aspects of your business is a sign of growth and maturity in a leader.

Leadership and confidence go hand in hand. Leadership requires someone who can make hard decisions, understand responsibility and understand what it takes to be successful. Choosing confidence follows the decision to become a leader. Don’t make the mistake many entrepreneurs do and try to do everything yourself. Who will you lead if you do?

Leadership isn’t about knowing when it’s “the right time.” It’s about trusting yourself to take action quickly. Training yourself to hesitate is a real risk. Self-doubt is a real risk. Weigh all the options in front of you, make intelligent choices, but don’t get stuck in analysis paralysis or lost in the fear of making a mistake.

Make mistakes confidently. Take action and learn from what happens next. Real leadership and real confidence are the culmination of experience. Good leaders know the value of learning and there is no better teacher than experience.