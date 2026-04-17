Being ‘Ready’ Is a Trap — Do This Instead

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Key Takeaways Starting isn’t defined by a job, title or validation — it begins the moment you consistently practice your craft.

Skill alone doesn’t lead to outcomes; sharing your work is what turns effort into momentum and opens doors.

Waiting until you feel ready delays progress. Putting your work out early accelerates learning, feedback and growth.

I wasn’t thinking about any of this.

I had just gone out to buy a screen for my laptop and a chair — one of those small upgrades you convince yourself will make everything more efficient. Nothing philosophical about it.

At the store, the woman working there helped me carry the chair to my car. We made small talk. Then, out of nowhere, she asked:

“Hey — can I ask you… what’s your company?”

I hadn’t mentioned anything, but I told her: I do software. I build things.

Then she followed up:

“Would you, by any chance, need to hire a 3D designer?”

It caught me off guard — not the question, but what was behind it.

I told her not right now and asked if it was for someone she knew.

She said yes. Her son.

He had just graduated. He spends all day designing, creating, working on his craft. But she was worried. She didn’t want him at home all day — she wanted him working. A completely normal concern. But it made me think: what she saw as a problem might actually be the beginning of everything.

Starting is confusing

We like to believe “starting” has a clear entry point — a defined path, a sequence you can follow.

But for anything creative or ambitious, that path doesn’t really exist. There’s no roadmap that says: Do this, then this, now you’ve started. What you get instead is ambiguity.

You spend a lot of time alone, doing something that doesn’t yet look like a career. You’re not sure if it’s leading anywhere. People around you wonder if you should be doing something more “real.”

That’s where most people get stuck. Not because they lack ability or motivation — but because they don’t know if what they’re doing counts.

The misunderstanding

We tend to think starting begins when someone else validates you. When you get hired. When you get paid. When someone gives you a title. Only then does it feel real. But it’s backwards.

Starting doesn’t begin when someone recognizes your work. It begins the moment you start doing it.

That woman’s son isn’t waiting to start. He already has.

You’re probably already doing it

If there’s something you keep coming back to — something you spend time on without being asked — that’s not random. That’s the signal.

If you design every day, you’re already a designer. If you write every day, you’re already a writer. If you build things, you’re already a builder.

You don’t need permission. The identity comes from repetition. But there’s a gap. Because doing the work is only half of it.

“Doing” isn’t enough

That’s what I told her. Her son is doing the work — but something’s missing. If you only create in private, the world has no way to find you. And discovery is what turns effort into opportunity.

You can be incredibly good. You can spend years refining your craft. But if no one sees it, it might as well not exist outside your own world. Not because it isn’t valuable — but because value needs visibility.

Sharing is the second step

If doing the work is step one, step two is simple — and uncomfortable: Share it. Put your work out there. Let people see what you’re making. Not just the polished version — the process. The iterations. The imperfect drafts. That’s how things start to compound.

Someone sees it. Someone shares it. Someone reaches out. And suddenly, what looked like “just doing something at home” starts to look like momentum.

Why this feels so hard

If it’s that simple — do the work and share it — why doesn’t everyone do it? Because sharing is exposure. It’s saying: this is what I care about. And that creates risk.

What if no one notices? What if people don’t like it? What if it’s not good enough yet?

So people wait. They wait until it’s better. Until they feel ready. Until it feels safe. And in doing so, they delay the very thing that would get them there.

There is no “ready”

“Ready” is a trap. You don’t become ready and then start sharing. You start sharing — and that’s what makes you ready. The first thing won’t be great. The second might not be either.

But over time, something shifts: You improve faster. You get feedback. You learn what resonates. You refine your taste. And the gap between what you want to create and what you can create starts to close.

Work doesn’t always look like work

That mother wanted her son to be working. But in her mind, that meant employment — a schedule, a boss, a salary. In reality, especially now, work often starts long before that.

It can look like: Designing without a client, writing without an audience or building without users. From the outside, it doesn’t look like work. But it is.

Because when the opportunity comes, the person who’s been doing the work is ready — not because they prepared for the opportunity, but because they never stopped preparing.

The leverage of visibility

When you combine consistent work with visibility, something powerful happens. Your effort stops being linear. Instead of everything depending on you, your work reaches more people, opportunities come to you and your reputation compounds.

You move from isolation to leverage. And that’s when things accelerate.

A simple framework

If I had to reduce it, here’s my advice:

Do the thing Do it consistently Share what you do Let it compound

That’s it. There’s no hidden step.

Back to the parking lot

Standing there next to the car, holding a chair I had just bought, that’s more or less what I told her. Not in this many words — just the essence.

If her son is already designing all day, that’s a good sign. He’s not lost. He’s not wasting time. He’s already closer than most people. He just needs to let the world see it.

The real beginning

Starting isn’t a moment. It’s a pattern.

It’s doing the work again tomorrow, even when it doesn’t yet make sense to anyone else. It’s sharing it, even when it feels uncomfortable. It’s trusting that something will come from it, even when you can’t see how.

Most people are waiting to start. But if you’re doing the work, you already have.

Now you just need to show it.

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