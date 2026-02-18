Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creating a logo for your business takes tremendous planning, research and thorough execution. Your logo is a lifelong part of your business, so make sure it represents you well. Whether you are hiring a professional creative agency or you decide to do it yourself, I want to shed some light on a few central elements to this process.

The key to a great logo is to create something timeless. In 15 years from now, your logo should be able to not look antiquated. Try not to use the same graphic ideas as everyone else within your industry. Keep in mind that when your target audience sees your brand, you want them to get your message right away.

Selecting the right colors, fonts, graphics, slogan and design team are among the most important factors to creating a logo that will stand the test of time!

Here are some tips to follow when creating a logo design.

1. Color scheme

Picking a color — seems easy, right? Do you know how many different colors there are in the RGB or CMYK color wheel? This step will involve research. How particular you are with your color scheme will determine how long this will take you.

Why do color schemes matter so much? Simply put, the colors you choose can set the tone for your entire business. Your logo colors, for example, should feel consistent across your website, printed materials, screen printing, and even the interior and exterior of your business space. Picking the right colors isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s about creating a cohesive experience, and yes, it takes a little research.

Here’s a simple tip: search for a “CMYK color picker” or “RGB color picker” online. You’ll find plenty of tools that let you experiment with different shades until you find the ones that feel right. Once you’ve settled on your colors, you can share the exact codes with your designer and keep your brand looking consistent everywhere.

2. Font selection

Much like picking the right color scheme, selecting a font for your logo is another key step in this process. This process can be time-consuming, but it is very important.

My tip when selecting a font is to look into licensing. Each font comes with a license. Some can be expensive, while others are very affordable or even free. Most fonts come with different levels of license use, such as commercial, desktop, etc.

While in the process of choosing the perfect font for your logo design, be sure to look at the license instructions. In most cases, websites that sell fonts will have instructions on what font license to buy for your circumstances.

3. Graphics

When creating a logo, you have the option to add a graphic to go along with it. This graphic can coincide with your industry genre. In some cases, an acronym is used to crown the design in place of a graphic.

If you’re working with a logo design company, be sure to do your research prior to equipping them with as much information as possible regarding your desired graphic. The more information you are able to give your designer, the better outcome you will have with your logo.

4. Selecting a logo designer

These days, there are several ways to get a logo design created. Your needs will determine the route you want to take. If you’re the type of person who likes to work one-on-one with a design agency to create your logo, then hiring a graphic designer might be the best option. An alternate route would be to go online, where there are great logo creation software options.

If you are looking to hire someone, I would suggest researching the agency you are looking to hire from first. Look through their portfolio on their website, as well as their social media. You can really gauge the skill level and design style of the designers by looking at both their social media and their website.

5. Files

Once the logo is finalized, you want to be sure that you receive the proper art files and licenses. Whether you worked with a design agency or you went online, the proper files should be delivered to you.

No matter what program the designer worked in to create the logo, the files you should ask for are the original art files. The reason for this is that if you wanted to make any edits or adjustments to your logo in the future, you’ll have the original artwork. You can then download the software used to create the logo or bring it to another designer to make edits. Some other popular file types to ask for are PDF, PSD, AI, JPG and PNG.

