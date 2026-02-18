Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways In uncertain times, focus on your strengths and use AI to deepen customer trust, not chase distractions.

Data-driven decisions and transparent communication help businesses stay resilient when emotions and markets fluctuate.

Few things in life feel as empowering and invigorating as running your own business. That sense of facing down challenges and building something meaningful can’t be beat.

Of course, in times of uncertainty, the challenges can start to feel like they are outweighing the rewards. And while we might be tempted to retreat and minimize the scope of our growth plans, now is the time to stand up and stand out.

The best way to do that is to focus on doing what you do best and double down on your most valuable asset: your customer relationships.

Today, AI can play a transformative role in sharpening your focus. Whether leveraging data to clarify priorities, streamlining workflows or personalizing customer communications, AI gives businesses a real advantage.

Use AI to reinforce your core competencies and make sure your customers know how important they are to you. With this approach, you will build a stable foundation that can withstand tumultuous times.

Sign up for Entrepreneur’s Franchise Bootcamp, a free, 5-day email course on how to find and invest in your first profitable franchise — no business experience required.

Emphasize what you do best

Every business has a sweet spot where they excel. What do you do better than anyone else? AI can help you use data insights to reevaluate your business and find what resonates most with your customers. AI-powered tools can quickly identify the product or service that rises above the rest and brings you the most revenue.

In a time when you may be looking to trim your expenses, you need to know where to allocate your sales and marketing efforts. It could be the product or service that uniquely meets the changing needs of your customers. Or it could be your exceptional customer service.

You have a competitive advantage. Now is the time to flaunt it.

Change your approach to reflect the economic climate: Understandably, customers may be more price sensitive during times of uncertainty. Show you’re sensitive to their concerns by adjusting your messaging and promotions to better reflect what’s happening more broadly. AI-driven marketing tools can help you test messaging variations, personalize offers based on customer behavior, and predict when certain promotions are likely to perform best.

If you run a seasonal business, AI forecasting tools can help you determine the right time to offer off–peak specials that give your customers more bang for their buck while also getting you more business during shoulder seasons.

Your marketing messaging can also benefit from AI. For example, an HVAC company could use AI to identify maintenance-related search trends and draft complementary messaging: “Don’t get caught with an expensive air conditioner replacement this spring because you haven’t kept up with basic maintenance.” These are the times when smart AI-powered marketing is more important than ever.

Sign up for How Success Happens and learn from well-known business leaders and celebrities, uncovering the shifts, strategies and lessons that powered their rise. Get it in your inbox.

Let data be your guide

In times of uncertainty, people can act impulsively, letting fear and urgency replace strategic thinking. Do not succumb. Facts should supersede emotions. Today, AI makes accessing, organizing and analyzing those facts much more efficient. Even the smallest businesses are embracing AI for their marketing and business operations.

AI tools bring efficiency, of course, but they also bring the gift of data, quickly recognizing patterns that would be hard to see manually.

Businesses that use real-time data can better understand their customer behaviors and biggest revenue opportunities. That means investing in marketing and sales software that surfaces data on areas like audience insights, website traffic trends and top lead generation and conversion sources.

With this kind of performance tracking, you can see what’s working and what isn’t, so you can invest your marketing dollars wisely. Data can guide your decisions on how to meet customer expectations, grow your business, and build resilience in the toughest times.

Bolster your communications

Uncertainty can breed mistrust. Now is the time to establish a regular cadence of customer communications. AI can help automate this process without making the communications feel impersonal. Explore tools like AI-driven email scheduling, personalized content creation and automated sentiment analysis to make sure your communications hit the mark.

If you’ve ever been on an airplane that’s been stuck on the tarmac for longer than usual before takeoff, you know how pilot communication helps lessen your anxiety. Even if it’s just to say “We apologize for the delay. We’re in communication with the tower and will share an updated departure time as soon as we get it.” Better to be up front and clearly communicate a necessary price hike or delayed shipments than to let your customers assume the worst about your business. Transparency builds trust and a sense of partnership.

Highlight your customer relationships

Loyal customers provide consistent revenue, even in the most challenging times. They are your north star, the ones who bring out the best in your business. So, celebrate them! AI tools can help identify your most engaged and highest value customers, so you can highlight them on your website and newsletter. Encourage your loyal customers to leave reviews.

AI can analyze lifetime value and referral likelihood, along with social engagement to identify which customers are most likely to leave positive, quality feedback.

Always analyze your customer feedback, good and bad. AI-powered reputation management tools can monitor platforms like Google, Yelp, and Instagram in real time, alerting you whenever someone comments or mentions your business. Faster responses lead to happier customers.

Let’s be honest — no one likes uncertainty, particularly when it impacts our business. The best thing we can do is try to control what we can control. Choose to approach each day with a sense of optimism and adaptability.

Identify and lean into your competitive advantage and make sure you are treating your customers like your most important asset — because regardless of what’s happening in the world, that’s what they are. With AI as an ally, you can do this with more clarity, efficiency and impact than ever before.