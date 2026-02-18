If You’re an Entrepreneur Looking to Learn New Languages, Try Babbel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Learning a new language can open up an entirely new customer base. According to LinkedIn, companies with multilingual staff report up to 10% higher revenues from international sales. That can be a game-changer for an entrepreneur and can take a small business to the next level. Babbel Language Learning lets you master a new language in your limited free time.

Right now, a lifetime subscription to all languages with Babbel Language Learning is on sale for only $159 (MSRP $646.20) with code LEARN until February 28.

Turn language skills into new business opportunities

Entrepreneurs don’t have a ton of free time, and Babbel Language Learning understands that. Even people with the busiest schedules can learn with this tool’s 10- to 15-minute lessons. Learn from your smartphone, computer, or tablet — your progress syncs across all your devices, so it’s easy to pick up where you left off.

This lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning gives you access to all 14 language options. Learn Swedish, German, Dutch, Russian, and more, with beginner, intermediate, and advanced-level lessons available for each.

Learn the words you will actually use, as Babbel teaches practical topics like business, dining, shopping, and making friends. Advanced speech recognition technology also ensures your pronunciation is on point, with an AI conversation partner available to practice with anytime.

With more than 10,000 hours of online lessons at your fingertips, you can learn these languages from the comfort of your couch. If you’re traveling, you can also download them and work offline.

Get a lifetime subscription to all languages with Babbel Language Learning for only $159 (MSRP $646.20) with code LEARN now until February 28.

StackSocial prices subject to change.