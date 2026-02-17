Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you have ever sailed, you know one simple truth: A sailboat without wind does not move. You can have the most beautiful boat, the most advanced navigation system and the most experienced crew. Without wind, you are drifting. The same is true for AI in the enterprise.

AI does not fail because models are weak. AI fails because data foundations are broken. Most executives assume AI progress is blocked by things like model quality, talent shortages and tool selection. In reality, the biggest constraint is data readiness, connectivity and trust. Data strategy determines AI readiness and outcomes.

With that said, here are three steps you can take to enable your data for AI.

Step 1: Simplify your data foundation so teams can move fast

Entrepreneurs win by moving quickly, but many AI initiatives slow down before they create value because the data stack is fragmented. Data lives across spreadsheets, SaaS apps, operational databases and one-off pipelines built by different teams at different times. Every new AI idea turns into a systems integration project.

The first step is to reduce friction by consolidating your data workflows on a platform that is easy to use, easy to scale and easy to operate. When your foundation is simplified, teams spend less time managing infrastructure and more time experimenting, shipping and learning.

You do not need a perfect architecture on day one — you need an architecture that lets you iterate with confidence and control costs as usage grows.

Step 2: Connect your data so AI can understand the full context

AI is only as useful as the context you give it. If your customer data is in one system, product usage is in another, support tickets are somewhere else and financial data is locked away in yet another tool, your AI will produce shallow answers and inconsistent actions. Connecting data is not just about centralization; it is about making your data discoverable, accessible and usable across teams and tools.

This is where entrepreneurs can create a real advantage: Connect structured and unstructured data, operational and analytical data, and internal and external data signals into a shared foundation. Once connected, AI becomes far more than a chatbot. It becomes a decision engine that can support marketing, sales, finance, operations and product, using the same trusted context. That is how you move from isolated AI experiments to a company-wide AI capability.

Step 3: Build trust through governance, security and measurement

In the enterprise, “cool” does not scale; trust does. The moment an AI output is wrong in a customer-facing workflow, or a sensitive insight is exposed to the wrong person, adoption freezes. That is why trust must be designed into your data approach from the start.

Governance means knowing what data exists, who can access it and how it is used. Security means protecting sensitive information across environments and vendors. Measurement means defining what “good” looks like and tracking performance against outcomes.

This is especially critical as we move from generative AI to agentic AI, where systems do not just answer questions — they take actions. The organizations that succeed will be the ones that treat trust as an accelerant. With the right guardrails, teams can move faster because leaders have confidence that AI is operating within clear boundaries.

Be an AI actionist

There is a lot of noise around AI right now. Some people are optimists, others are pessimists. I am neither. I am an AI actionist.

An actionist mindset is simple: Stop debating AI in theory and start applying it in practice, step by step, with your team. Pick one workflow, connect it to trusted data, measure the outcome, then expand. The goal is not to chase hype. The goal is to build a better business, one decision, one customer experience and one operating rhythm at a time.

The future will not be shaped by the companies that talk about AI the most. It will be shaped by the companies that take action early, build strong data foundations and move with purpose. If AI without data is a sailboat without wind, then your next move is clear: Enable your data, raise the sails, and start moving toward a more positive future for your business.

