To Survive The Recession, You Must First Tackle This Chronic Workplace Issue That's Only Worsening. Here's How.
Proven strategies that will help your business and its leaders both spot and recover from an overextended staff.
According to a January 2022 article from the American Psychological Association, employee burnout is hitting record highs around the globe, and in every industry — with "…nearly 3 in 5 employees report[ing] negative impacts of work-related stress, including lack of interest, motivation or energy." This not only harms employees but your business will likely be hit hard too, in the form of reduced productivity, errors, healthcare costs, incivility and attrition. To recession-proof your business, you need to help your people heal from burnout, and then shift your culture to eliminate the causes using the science-backed strategies provided.
What is burnout?
Put simply, this term is defined as a medically diagnosable condition of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion due to long-term stress. Authors of Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle (Ballantine Books, 2019), sisters Emily Nagoski, Ph.D. and Amelia Nagoski, D.M.A. have identified its three main components:
