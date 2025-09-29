Despite the trauma I’ve endured, I’ve grown my financial services company to manage over $3 billion in assets and learned that trauma became my greatest teacher for how to navigate business.

Surviving cancer misdiagnosis, a near-fatal plane crash and numerous medical challenges taught me invaluable lessons about leadership, innovation and the power of optimism.

When I share that I built one of the largest independent financial planning firms in the country, managing more than $3 billion in assets from a town of fewer than 60,000, one question I often hear is, “Where did you get your MBA?”

The truth? I never earned one. My business education came from the real world, not a classroom. That, and surviving more traumas than I can count, ultimately led me to turn each one into an opportunity for growth.

From surviving cancer as a child and a near-fatal plane crash as an adult, to heart attacks, multiple motorcycle accidents and more medical procedures than I can list, life has tested me relentlessly. But each challenge taught me both personal and business lessons that no textbook could. Lessons about vision, resilience and mindset have shaped my approach to business and life, and can help you, too. Here’s how.

Vision makes the impossible possible

At 12, I was diagnosed with what doctors believed was non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Over the next three years, I endured surgeries that removed a lung, spleen and part of the other lung, only to learn years later that I’d been misdiagnosed. My new surgeon told me, with absolute certainty, “You’re going to be fine.” That conviction became my template for leadership: Define a clear vision, believe in it completely and inspire others to see it, too.

That vision was critical years later, in 1990, when I secured a role at Edward Jones to start my firm, Carver Financial Services, from scratch. I was still recovering from injuries in a plane crash that crushed my larynx, making it hard to speak for more than a few minutes. But I knew exactly what I wanted to build and a strategy to get there: a firm focused on helping clients achieve their vision, not just managing their money. That clarity and vision kept me and my team moving forward when most would have quit.

I realized that if you want to attempt the impossible, you have to start by defining it. Make your goals so clear and meaningful that you’ll want to keep the forward momentum in motion regardless of what obstacles you might encounter along the way.

A positive mindset is your competitive advantage

In March 1989, I was piloting a small plane with my wife and our 16-week-old daughter when the engine failed over Pennsylvania and we crash-landed in the mountains, breaking my neck, ribs, knee and more. My family was miraculously largely unaffected by the crash, but not so much for me. When I (justifiably) could have broken down, I focused my energy on what I could control: healing and getting back to work.

While saying “stay positive” might sound like fluff, I’ve learned that optimism isn’t naïve, but strategic. Studies show it’s linked to better health, longer life and improved performance. While in business, a positive mindset and outlook can help you attract better talent, inspire clients and find hidden opportunities others overlook.

The silver linings of optimism can sometimes be immediate. For example, after the crash, the collapse of my remaining lung forced doctors to clear out old scar tissue, improving my breathing. Losing my voice for nearly a year made me a better listener. Every setback has the ability to deepen your ability to connect with people facing their challenges. If you can get in the habit of finding the positives in situations, they will carry you through the times you need them most and inspire the people around you.

Build something bigger than yourself

Returning to our clear mission of making people’s lives better, whether it’s our clients, my team or our community, is at the core of everything we do. We executed on this by walking the walk and raising hundreds of thousands for local causes and providing more than 600,000 meals through our food drives. Ironically, the more we’ve given back, the faster our business has grown.

And not by accident. We’re not just chasing the money; we’re purpose-driven, and that’s fueling our performance. When you build a mission so compelling that your team believes in what you stand for, the money becomes a byproduct of fulfilling it.

Set goals that scare you

One of the biggest mistakes I see entrepreneurs make is setting goals that are within reach or achievable. Reasonable goals don’t inspire anyone and do you zero favors. Knowing this, I often set my own goals audaciously, borderline ridiculous — whether it was managing billions in assets from a small town, hosting client trips around the world or organizing thousand-person events.

Sure, there are moments when you doubt yourself or your lofty goals, but big goals force creativity, innovation and perseverance. When you hit them, they change what you believe is possible. If you’re not at least a little nervous about your goals, that means they’re not big enough.

Trauma, in any capacity, can unfortunately be a part of the human experience, but I’ve learned that resilience is less about bouncing back and more about how you adapt forward. It’s the ability to adjust your approach without losing sight of your vision. Expect the setbacks, but use them as opportunities to thrive.

I’m a testament that you don’t need an MBA to succeed, but you do need an education in crafting a clear vision and the willingness to get comfortable with being uncomfortable sometimes. Some of the most valuable lessons in business are learned outside of the classroom, and if you can master your mind, you can defy the odds, achieve the impossible and build a life — and business — that’s truly limitless.