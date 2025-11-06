Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For years, leadership was defined by authority. Leaders made the decisions and teams executed them. The process was simple, but the outcomes were often limited.

Today’s work environment demands more. Innovation, agility and alignment are built not on rigid hierarchies but on collaboration. The strongest leaders know their job is not to dictate solutions, but to guide their teams in creating them.

Collaboration in leadership isn’t about stepping back or losing authority. It’s about recognizing that the best solutions often emerge when many voices contribute, not just one.

Why collaboration wins

When leaders collaborate instead of commanding, several good things happen.

1. Alignment strengthens

When people feel included in the decision-making process, they’re more likely to align with the final outcome. Even if it isn’t their preferred choice, their involvement creates a sense of ownership.

2. Creativity expands

A single leader may have vision, but teams bring diversity of thought. Different perspectives uncover opportunities, highlight risks and produce solutions that one person alone might miss.

3. Motivation grows

It’s human nature that we’re more invested in what we help create. A decision handed down feels like a rule, but a decision co-created feels like a mission.

When employees receive timely and meaningful feedback, their engagement levels and performance skyrocket. For instance, Gallup reports that 80% of employees who received meaningful feedback in the past week were fully engaged. Collaboration is not just a feel-good exercise. It directly impacts performance and results.

The power of extremes: Minimum and maximum solutions

One of the most effective tools leaders can use to unlock collaboration is the yin-yang method. This is done by presenting both minimum and maximum solutions.

A minimum solution sets the baseline. It is the most straightforward path forward. It addresses the problem, but only at the most essential level. A maximum solution stretches imagination. It is the boldest or most ambitious way the problem could be solved, even if it feels extreme.

By putting these two ends of the spectrum on the table, leaders spark richer dialogue. The team is free to explore the range between “good enough” and “best possible.” Instead of getting stuck on one option, they consider trade-offs, innovate new approaches and weigh practical realities against aspirational goals.

This method also lowers resistance. When only one solution is presented, people often push back. When multiple extremes are given, the discussion shifts from rejection to exploration. The team feels invited to shape the outcome. With the minimum and maximum in place, the team should do a cost-benefit analysis and work their way to the middle (yin-yang), between the minimum and maximum.

The result? Stronger solutions and stronger buy-in.

Creating the conditions for collaboration

Collaboration doesn’t happen by accident. It requires leaders to create the conditions for meaningful dialogue deliberately. Here are ways to do it effectively:

1. Frame the problem, not the answer

Leaders should define the challenge clearly, but they should not dictate a solution. The more teams understand the context, the more effectively they can contribute ideas.

2. Use minimum and maximum

Start discussions with the simplest and boldest possible solutions. Ask the team: “If we did only this, what would happen? If we went all in, what would that look like?” This expands thinking and encourages contributions across the spectrum. At some point, leaders must help the group converge on a decision. As mentioned before, with the minimum and maximum in place, the team should do a cost-benefit analysis and work their way to the middle (yin-yang). Frameworks like this bring structure to the process of making a solid decision.

3. Close with clarity

Once a direction is chosen, leaders should restate the decision and its rationale. This ensures everyone leaves aligned, even if not everyone fully agrees. The clarity transforms participation into commitment.

What collaborative leadership looks like in practice

Consider a scenario where a company needs to cut costs. A top-down leader might simply announce budget reductions, dictate where cuts occur and leave teams to execute.

A collaborative leader takes a different approach. They outline the financial challenge, present a minimum solution (e.g. minor operational cuts) and a maximum solution (e.g. restructuring entire divisions), then invite the team to explore the space between.

The discussion can reveal hidden inefficiencies, better ways to protect value and even chances to innovate in challenging times. While not every idea will be feasible, the team leaves knowing their input shaped the outcome.

The difference is profound. The top-down approach delivers compliance, while the collaborative approach delivers ownership.

Why ownership matters

Ownership is the hidden multiplier in leadership. Teams that feel ownership:

Work harder for the solution.

Defend the decision instead of criticizing it.

Stay aligned when challenges arise.

When people feel a decision was made “with them” rather than “for them,” resistance decreases and motivation increases. That sense of shared responsibility is what transforms decisions into momentum. The study Effect of Shared Decision-Making Cognition on Value Co-creation (2024) reinforces this point, stating that “SDM (Shared Decision Making) cognition has a positive and significant effect on participation motivation.” In other words, when individuals understand and are actively involved in decision-making, their motivation rises, making them more likely to embrace and commit to the outcome.

Conclusion

Leadership today is not about having all the answers. It’s about creating the environment where the best answers emerge.

Collaboration builds alignment. It fuels creativity and creates ownership that no amount of authority can command. By using tools like minimum and maximum solutions, and by fostering structured dialogue, leaders can move beyond compliance toward genuine commitment.

The outcome is not only stronger decisions but stronger teams. These teams feel connected to the mission, aligned on the path and motivated to make it happen. In the end, leadership is not defined by how many ideas come from the top. It’s characterized by the number of solutions the team owns together.