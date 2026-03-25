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Key Takeaways Persistence outlasts resistance and gives ideas time to become undeniable proof.

Industry-changing ideas often face rejection before becoming mainstream cultural and economic shifts.

Every entrepreneur hears “no.”

No from investors.

No from institutions.

No from people who say, “That’s not how it’s done.”

The difference between those who change industries and those who quietly disappear often comes down to one trait:

They stay. Not loudly. Not emotionally. Not recklessly. They simply refuse to stop.

Dr. Michael Roizen’s career offers a powerful example of what that kind of persistence can do. As the first Chief Wellness Officer at Cleveland Clinic, he pushed prevention strategies into a system designed around treatment.

He championed biological age long before longevity became trendy. And when promising therapies stalled inside traditional institutions, he helped build new platforms like Lifespan Edge to bring them forward responsibly.

His story is not just about health. It is about what happens when someone refuses to accept “no” as the final answer.

Here are five ways that kind of persistence changes the world:

1. It forces established systems to adapt

In 2007, the Cleveland Clinic created a role no major health system had before: Chief Wellness Officer.

Dr. Roizen’s premise was simple but disruptive. Most chronic diseases are preventable. Health systems should reward prevention, not just treat illness. The idea sounded idealistic. For ten quarters, early results did not satisfy critics. He has said he was nearly fired.

But he stayed with it. The Cleveland Clinic’s CEO, Toby Cosgrove, co-fathered it with him and supported it.

Over time, participation grew. Health metrics improved. The wellness model helped the organization avoid more than a billion dollars in projected healthcare costs. Persistence did not just prove a concept. It changed how a leading institution thought about prevention. And it laid the philosophical groundwork for his next ventures, including Lifespan Edge, which extends that prevention-first mindset into longevity-focused clinical care.

Entrepreneur lesson: Systems resist until the data becomes undeniable. Your job is to last long enough for proof to arrive.

2. It turns rejected ideas into cultural shifts

Before “biological age” was a mainstream concept, Dr. Roizen argued that lifestyle-driven physiology mattered more than the number on your driver’s license.

Ten book agents rejected the idea. They believed the public would not care.

He published anyway.

RealAge: Are You As Young As You Can Be? hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and topped charts in five other countries — even knocking Harry Potter out of the #1 spot on Amazon for a week.

The idea that aging is modifiable moved into popular consciousness. Today, biological age testing and health span optimization are global industries.

That same belief in modifiable aging now underpins the model behind Lifespan Edge, which treats longevity as an actionable medical strategy rather than an abstract concept.

Entrepreneur lesson: Many industry-defining ideas look naïve before they look inevitable.

3. It builds infrastructure where none exists

In 2019, Dr. Roizen encountered research suggesting therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) might reverse cognitive decline in early Alzheimer’s patients.

He started calling his colleagues at the Cleveland Clinic and other major institutions to see who was performing the therapy. No one. It was not an approved indication. The system was cautious.

He kept calling.

Eventually, he found a clinic willing to try. Early patient responses were promising. Most innovators stop at proof of concept. Persistence demands the next step.

Instead of stopping there, he helped build Lifespan Edge, a clinical platform designed to responsibly integrate advanced longevity therapies, including therapeutic plasma exchange, into structured, medically supervised care models.

He did not just advocate for therapy. He built the delivery system.

When the existing system did not support innovation, he created a new pathway.

Entrepreneur lesson: Sometimes persistence means building the bridge instead of waiting for permission to cross it.

4. It connects personal vision to economic impact

Persistence is powerful when it is tied to a larger thesis.

Roizen believes that if people reach 90 feeling like they are 40, the implications go far beyond personal vitality.

Healthier older adults can remain active in the workforce. They continue mentoring. They reduce healthcare spending. They strengthen retirement systems.

Longevity becomes an economic asset instead of a financial liability.

Lifespan Edge reflects that thesis in action. It is not just about adding years. It is about extending productive, functional years in ways that affect both personal health and broader economic stability.

Entrepreneur lesson: The most transformative ideas reshape not just behavior, but entire economic structures.

5. It redefines what is possible

Entrepreneurs operate at the edge of what the current system believes.

Age predicts outcomes.

Prevention cannot scale.

Institutions move slowly.

Those assumptions once seemed fixed.

By refusing to accept them as permanent truths, Dr. Roizen helped push aging science, preventive medicine, and longevity economics into new territory. From institutional wellness reform to launching Lifespan Edge as a precision longevity platform, his career shows what happens when someone refuses to let resistance define reality.

Persistence does not eliminate opposition. It outlasts it.

Entrepreneur lesson: The future belongs to those who stay in the game long enough for the world to catch up.

The bottom line

Never taking “no” for an answer is not about ego. It is about endurance.

It is about refining your idea while others lose interest.

It is about staying steady when results are slow.

It is about building infrastructure when the system hesitates.

Industries change because someone stayed.

If you want to build something that matters, persistence is not optional.

It is the strategy.