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Most business leaders using AI today are getting results that feel good enough to feel satisfied — and not strong enough to stay competitive. The gap between those two states is invisible until a competitor makes it obvious, and by then it’s often hard to close.

This is one of three connected articles designed to close that gap between where you are and where you want to be. The first gives you a diagnostic framework to clearly understand your current position and why it matters. The second shows you how to turn that into a simple system prompt that builds an AI assistant to validate your thinking and map your next moves. The third takes it further with a persistent co-pilot that understands your business, your stage and your constraints and helps you keep moving without starting from scratch each time. By the end, you’re not guessing — you’ve got a system guiding your decisions.

The framework that made this gap clear to twenty-five business leaders at an Entrepreneurs’ Organization retreat in Bourgogne came from an unexpected place: a 2002 speech by then – U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld on intelligence and uncertainty.

Rumsfeld described four categories of knowledge: known knowns, known unknowns, unknown knowns and unknown unknowns. It’s a simple way to understand what you know, what you know you don’t know, what you already know but haven’t articulated and what you don’t yet realize you’re missing.

More than twenty years later, those same four categories map almost perfectly onto how entrepreneurs use AI today. I gave a talk, The 10 Stages of AI Implementation for Business Leaders, at the Entrepreneurs’ Organization Paris Chapter retreat in Bourgogne — twenty-five founders running businesses above €1M in revenue, all already using AI in some form. What stood out wasn’t how advanced people were — it was how uneven their understanding really is.

The most important quadrant isn’t the one most people expect.

Rumsfeld’s model maps cleanly onto AI adoption, and it works as a diagnostic tool — not a metaphor — because the structure of uncertainty is the same whether you’re dealing with intelligence or machine learning.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Unknown unknowns (unconscious lack of knowledge). You use AI daily, get results that feel fine and don’t realize what you’re missing. This is the comfortable quadrant — and the most expensive one. Many leaders at the retreat were here: satisfied with output that would quickly fall behind in a more competitive environment.

Known unknowns (conscious gaps). You can see there’s more to be done. You’ve seen better use cases or a peer has shown you what’s possible. The gap is obvious, but the path forward isn’t yet clear.

Known knowns (structured capability). You have systems in place — repeatable prompts, reliable outputs and processes you could teach someone else. These are the people asking precise questions like, “What’s the next step given where I am?”

Unknown knowns (unarticulated expertise). This is the most overlooked category: the instinctive knowledge you already have about your business and decision-making, but haven’t formalized. It shows up as judgment, pattern recognition and quality instinct built over years of experience.

That last quadrant matters most — and most tools never access it.

Here’s what the Bourgogne session made clear: the real opportunity isn’t just learning how to use AI better. It’s extracting what you already know, so AI can use it properly in the first place.

And there’s a second layer most leaders miss. They also develop unspoken instincts about AI itself — what prompts work, where models fail, when outputs feel off. That knowledge exists, but it’s rarely written down or systematized.

The ten stages of AI implementation give this structure.

Most companies are somewhere around Stage 3. Most believe they’re at Stage 5. That gap isn’t ignorance — it’s the unknown unknowns in action: limitations you can’t yet see.

The stages range from basic prompt use to fully adaptive systems that improve over time. Most organizations are still treating AI as a tool, not a system.

The next step is to change that.

The practical move is simple: build an AI assistant that starts by understanding your business properly, not just responding to prompts. One that can map where you are across these stages, identify gaps, and help sequence your next steps.

The next piece shows you exactly how to build it — using a system prompt, a structured intake, and your own operational knowledge so it becomes context-aware from day one.

Because once you can see the structure clearly, the next step stops being guesswork.