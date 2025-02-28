From a lovable dork to a detective who can talk to dead people, actor and producer Anthony Michael Hall has been in some of the most iconic movies and shows ever, and the man just keeps on iconic-ing year after year. You know him from "Sixteen Candles," "Weird Science," "Saturday Night Live," "Edward Scissorhands," "The Dead Zone" and jumping ahead to today, he's starring in the new season of Amazon's hit show, "Reacher."

I spoke to the funny and philosophical man on the latest episode of How Success Happens and learned how he has continued to adapt to an ever-changing industry and what it's like to meet the business end of one of Reacher's fists. Listen to the entire conversation here and check out highlights of the conversation below.

Dan Bova: I usually ask people if they knew what they wanted to be when they were kids, but you didn't just know it — you did it. Was there ever any question if you'd do something besides being an actor?

Anthony Michael Hall: I guess not! It was kind of like being an athlete — when you start at a young age and you have the mindset, you just go for it. I mean, I didn't really have plans for any big career, but I just enjoyed doing what I did. I was a kid in New York City in the '70s, and I was the son of a single mom. I started doing commercials, and that led to a play with Steve Allen. I was just a wee lad, I was about 8 years old. It was kind of a hobby at that point, but it kickstarted things and I started working.

Many kid actors famously don't continue to have big careers. What do you think has led to your sustained success?

Good question. For me, I think a sense of determination and desire, exercising my own will and refining that. As my step-father used to teach me, just keep chipping away. I have a thick skin, which I developed over time. My faith and belief and having a great family back East gave me a great foundation.

Having a thick skin is something we'd all love to have, but it isn't the easiest thing to attain.

That took decades for me to get. I don't want to make it seem like it was just a simple thing. I've been an actor for 49 years, so I think that's something that you learn. As an actor, you have to depersonalize the casting process. Maybe somebody in a decision-making position just liked somebody's face better than yours, and that's why you didn't get it. All you can do is bring it to the audition, show them what you're going to do, and as you walk out the door, understand that whatever happens, I'm okay with it.

You seem to have a very healthy relationship with success and failure. Please help those of us who don't.

There's that old famous Henry Ford quote: "Whether you think you can or you think you can't, you're right." Self-belief is a very important thing. And no one can give you that. You have to have a level of tenacity to keep chipping away. There's a famous poem, "If—" by Rudyard Kipling. The idea is mitigating the importance and value of success and failure in your life. Both will come and go, the important thing is that you continue to pursue things that matter to you and that you have belief in.

Are there any particular movie lines that people repeat to you all of the time?

Absolutely. And I have to tip my hat to John Hughes because back in the '80s when I started out, he gave me such great opportunities. I don't think I'd be in the industry without him. The thing about John was that he was so open and collaborative in his process. We would always shoot the scenes the way they were scripted, and then he would let me digress and have fun with it. So when people say lines to me that he wrote for me, I find it so humbling and gratifying. To be acknowledged for your work is a real blessing. People don't get enough credit for what they do. Well, maybe people in show business get too much credit for what they do!

You did "Vacation" with Chevy Chase, a guy who is famous for being extremely funny but isn't known for being a great collaborator. What was that like?

I always looked up to Chevy. When I was a kid in the '70s, I had to ask my mom to stay up late to watch "Saturday Night Live." It's a show that has always really mattered to me. My heroes were guys like George Carlin and Richard Pryor and Chevy. When I worked with him in 1983 on the film, that whole experience was incredible. Then we had a chance to work together on "Community" about 15 years ago. I was 40 years old, but I've always felt 14 in his presence. He's funny and has this razor-sharp sarcasm, and he fires in all directions. So you've got to be ready.

What's something about being an actor that many people might not understand?

In terms of work, you're always hand-to-mouth. That's the sad and scary part about it. But if you flip the perspective, it can be empowering. You always have to prove yourself. I'm a big sports fan, and it's a similar deal for athletes. You go season by season, and you might get traded just at the peak of your career when you're just getting comfortable with your team. There's no guarantee of anything.

Without giving away any spoilers, tell us about your role in the new season of "Reacher."

It's a great role. I play Zachary Beck, who on the surface is a rug importer, but we find he's up to some other stuff. I can't give it away too much more, or I'll upset our friends at Amazon. The season is based on the novel "Persuader," which is a type of gun.

Do you get the business end of Reacher's Fist at any point?

I can't say, but I'd definitely advise anyone to watch out for that giant.