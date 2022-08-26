Become a Better Dog Owner with This Doggy DNA Test

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Bringing your dog to the office can be great for keeping spirits bright and for maintaining employee happiness. But you also need to find a balance between petting and staying productive. That means finding ways to keep your pup occupied while you and your coworkers are getting things done.

Dog DNA

Sure, you can keep your dog busy with a toy, but not all dogs are motivated by the same rewards. If you want to set your dog up for success, you have to understand them on a molecular level. And that's where the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test comes into play.

This DNA cheek swab kit was a winner at the 2020 GHP Biotechnology Awards for being a leader in ethical canine genetic testing. It's easy to perform and completely painless to your dog, the company says. All you have to do is swab your dog's cheek, mail in the DNA sample, and in two weeks, you'll have a detailed report breaking down your dog's DNA composition, breed mix, personality traits, predisposition to disease, and more important facts to help you better care for your dog.

The results you get in the mail will have a custom photo certificate of the breeds found in your dog's genetic breed composition, along with the percentage breakdown of the breed levels found in your dog's unique DNA. If you've got a mutt, you won't wonder any longer. Plus, you'll get a report on dominant breeds, personality traits, and health concerns to inform your decisions in training, feeding, and much more.

User Ian Brock writes, "What a great idea — learned so much about our rescue. Thought she was a Lab. She is a Boxer/Golden Retriever mix plus two other breeds. How can you beat that?"

Become a better friend to your dog. Right now, you can get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for 24 percent off $79 at just $59.99.

