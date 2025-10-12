Entrepreneurs Can Perfect Their Pitch With a Professional Resume from This Service

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Resumes aren’t just for applying to jobs, so if you think your days of crafting a polished resume are over as an entrepreneur, you’re mistaken. Whether you’re pitching to an investor or a partner, applying for a grant, or taking on a consulting project on the side, there are numerous reasons you might need an up-to-date resume.

If you want to take the guesswork and worry out of the application process, ResumeInventor can help you craft resumes and cover letters. And right now, you can score a lifetime subscription to its All-Access Plan for just $29.99 (reg. $234).

Think you won’t need a resume anymore? Think again.

As an entrepreneur, you have enough on your plate. Stop struggling to craft the perfect resume with some help from ResumeInventor. This service helps you stand out from the crowd, with more than 900 resume and cover letter templates on hand so you can find the perfect fit for any purpose.

Each template in ResumeInventor is Applicant Tracking System (ATS)-optimized, so you can rest easy knowing that it has been designed and formatted to be read by the software most employers use to screen job applications. You’ll also receive it in different formats that can fit your preferred editing tool — from Microsoft Word to Google Docs, Apple Pages, Adobe InDesign, and more.

Choose from different designs and layouts depending on your needs. There are also matching cover letter templates, so you can take care of all the documents you’ll need for the application process.

This lifetime subscription to the All-Access Plan includes monthly updates, ensuring you receive new templates on a continuous basis. It’s also compatible with Mac and Windows.

Let this lifetime subscription to ResumeInventor’s All-Access Plan help you handle resume building, now for only $29.99 (reg. $234).

StackSocial prices subject to change.