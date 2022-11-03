Get 45 Resume Templates and a Course Bundle for Just $25

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Just because you're an entrepreneur doesn't mean you'll never have to apply for a job or go through an interview again. In fact, it could be the opposite. You're not out looking for just one job, you're trying to bring in many clients or customers. That means you'll still need a great resume to present your company's and your credentials to potential clients.

Whether you're looking for a new job or working to bring in new customers, Designtly can help you create the best resume to present to anyone, regardless of industry. With this bundle of resume templates and courses, you'll get a comprehensive collection of resources to help you drum up more business.

The bundle includes 15 resume templates, 15 cover letter templates, and 15 references templates that are completely customizable and downloadable. You can easily edit the .docx files in Microsoft Word to cater to whatever your needs are. You can change titles, images, text, sections, fonts, colors, and more and get your resumes in both A4 and US Letter size.

Plus, in addition to the templates, you'll also get a resume-writing course that will help you craft resumes and cover letters for any purpose. You'll also learn how to optimize your LinkedIn profile and get a series of job interview tips that can easily be applied to interviews with potential clients. Whether you're looking for a career change or you want to scale your business, this comprehensive bundle will help you do it in an efficient way.

Starting your own business doesn't always mean leaving the job hunting rat race. You'll still have to get your foot in the door with potential clients and this resume template and course bundle from Designtly can help. Grab the 45 templates, plus the course bundle for 83 percent off $149 at just $25 today.

