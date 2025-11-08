Get Japanese Master Chef Knives for Your Home or Business for $130

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’re running a restaurant, operating a catering business, building a food entrepreneurship venture, or just enjoy using top-grade cookware at home, professional-grade Japanese chef knives can transform every dish you serve. The Seido Japanese Master Chef’s 8-piece Knife Set offers handcrafted high-carbon steel blades for $129.97, a 67percent discount off the regular $429 price.

Superior construction for demanding professional use

Seido knives feature high-carbon stainless steel construction with 15-degree blade angles instead of the standard 25-degree angles found on Western knives. This sharper edge creates noticeably cleaner cuts through proteins, vegetables and baked goods. The acute angle is essential for precision work like filleting fish, slicing sushi or creating uniform vegetable cuts that cook evenly.

The forged construction features sloped bolsters that gradually transition onto the blade face, enhancing comfort during extended prep sessions. For chefs and cooks working through busy service periods, this ergonomic design reduces hand fatigue while maintaining control Pakka wood handles provide a comfortable grip even when they’re wet.

You get every knife style needed for professional food preparation in the 8-piece set. The 8-inch chef’s knife handles everyday slicing and chopping. The 8-inch slicing knife saws through crusts without compressing tender interiors. The 7-inch cleaver hacks through bones and tough cuts.

Two Santoku knives (7-inch and 5-inch) feature granton edges and hammer-forged finishes that prevent food from sticking during chopping. The 6-inch boning knife’s curved, flexible blade separates meat from bones with precision. The 3.5-inch paring knife handles detail work requiring attention and accuracy.

Damascus-etched blades provide both visual appeal and functional benefits. The distinctive pattern comes from the forging process and indicates quality construction. These knives are handcrafted by expert blacksmiths with over 100 years of combined experience using premium materials.

Seido can deliver professional-grade knives at accessible prices because it eliminates the middleman and sells directly to consumers. The included gift box protects your investment and makes storage convenient. Plus, the knives come with a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty, an indication of complete confidence in the quality you’ll receive.

Get the Seido Japanese Master Chef’s 8-piece Knife Set with Gift Box for just $129.97, a 67 percent discount off the regular $429 retail price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.