Who says business trips can't be a family affair? While the idea of bringing your kids along on a work trip might sound overwhelming, with the right approach, you can transform these trips into unforgettable adventures. Yes, you can manage back-to-back meetings while still splashing around in a hotel pool or exploring a nearby zoo with your little ones. Sound challenging? Maybe. Sound worth it? Absolutely!

Take my upcoming trip to Anaheim as an example. I'll be heading to the West Coast Card Show, one of the most epic events for card collectors. But guess what? I won't just be catching flights and shaking hands; I'll also be making memories with my family. Disneyland is just a few blocks away. Over the years, I've fine-tuned the art of blending productivity with parenting, and now I'm here to share my go-to strategies.

1. Look for hotels that are a kid's dream

First things first, the hotel. Your choice of accommodation can make or break your trip. Look for options that don't just check the "comfortable bed" box but also offer kid-friendly extras like swimming pools, game rooms or themed family suites. Find the places where relaxation meets entertainment.

For example, I once booked a hotel in Orlando with an incredible outdoor pool and nightly movie screenings. While I attended meetings all day, my son and husband were living their best lives watching movies under the stars.

2. Pack entertainment like a pro

Long airport delays, layovers and endless waiting can test your patience — and your kids' patience, too. That's why I always pack a stash of multi-use entertainment essentials. Think tablets loaded with apps, puzzles, e-books and portable art supplies. My golden rule? Have more options than you think you'll need, because boredom waits for no one.

Take our layover in Chicago last summer. I whipped out a travel-friendly card game and some coloring supplies. By the time we got on the plane, my son was still buzzing from our impromptu gaming session.

3. Turn business trips into family adventures

Carve out dedicated time for fun, no matter how packed your work schedule is. Research family-friendly attractions near your meetings and make those excursions a guaranteed part of your itinerary. Treat these moments like business appointments, they're just as important!

Once, during a hectic schedule in San Diego, I found myself with four precious hours between meetings. Instead of sitting around, I whisked the family to the world-renowned San Diego Zoo.

4. Make travel educational (and fun!)

Every trip is a treasure trove of teachable moments. Incorporate sprinkle-sized lessons into your kids' travel experience, and they won't even know they're learning. From geography and history to new cultures, every destination offers something cool for kids to soak up.

For example, during a trip to Washington, D.C., every cab ride became a brief sightseeing tour.

5. Scout out kid-friendly eats

Finding a great spot to eat in a new city doesn't have to be overwhelming. There are tons of family-friendly restaurants that offer excellent food and kid-approved vibes. Bonus points if they have games, outdoor seating or crayons to keep the kids entertained.

During a work trip to Austin, I uncovered a BBQ restaurant with live music and backyard games like cornhole. My son made instant friends and ran around with endless energy. It was hands-down one of the most fun and relaxing meals of our trip.

6. Snacks = parent superpower

Meetings and kids often mix like oil and water, but snacks can change everything. I bring snacks everywhere, think granola bars, chocolates or fun reward treats. A little motivation goes a long way when minutes stretch a bit long for little ones.

For example, during a quick coffee shop meeting in Seattle, I pulled out cookies I'd grabbed earlier as a tiny "thank you" to my son for his patience.

7. Recharge with outdoor escapes

After sitting through long meetings, kids can get pretty antsy (okay, adults, too). This is where outdoor activities save the day! Hit up parks, playgrounds or nearby trails to burn off steam and bring back those vibrant smiles.

8. Encourage kids to co-plan

One guaranteed way to keep kids excited about a trip? Give them a role in deciding what to do! Offer two or three activity options from your pre-research and let them choose. Their excitement will skyrocket when they feel like they're part of the planning team.

Before heading to Long Beach, I asked my son to pick an activity. He voted for the Aquarium of the Pacific, and I fit it into our schedule.

9. Make the most of early mornings and evenings

Early mornings and evenings are golden for family bonding, especially on busy business trips. Use those quieter hours for shared meals, quick activities or even just cuddling in bed before the day kicks off.

On a whirlwind trip to New York, we started one morning with breakfast and a stroll through Central Park. Those peaceful moments set a sweet tone for the rest of a busy day.

10. Relax, adapt and enjoy

Business trips with kids don't have to be intimidating or stressful. Instead, they can evolve into extraordinary opportunities to bond, explore and show your family that work and fun can coexist. Plan thoughtfully, get creative and lean into the chaos just a little. You might discover that the best memories are made when you least expect them.

