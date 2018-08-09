Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

How to Overhaul Your Career: Learn to Disrupt Yourself The bestselling author of 'Build an A-Team' and 'Disrupt Yourself,' Whitney Johnson, chats with David Meltzer about the lessons she learned from her time on Wall Street.

By David Meltzer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many of us feel stuck in a given role, without realizing that we possess the ability to make changes which will put us on a more fulfilling path. Having transitioned from her role as a secretary to an immensely successful investment banker, Whitney Johnson -- author of Build an A-Team and Disrupt Yourself -- talks about the lessons she's learned in disrupting herself, as well as how she uses that knowledge in her executive coaching.

Johnson's experiences have resulted in her being recognized worldwide as an expert in innovation and disruption, and co-founding the Disruptive Innovation Fund with Harvard Business School's Clayton Christensen. Her insights on career change, disruption and innovation will allow you to accelerate your personal and professional success.

David Meltzer

Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach

David Meltzer, co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and host of Entrepreneur's podcast, “The Playbook”, is a Top 100 Business Coach, global public speaker and three-time international best-selling author who has been honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year”.

