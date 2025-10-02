Improve Business Performance with Better Sleep for Just $19.97

Smart entrepreneurs can now boost bottom lines with advanced sleep tech, on sale now through October 12.

Sleep deprivation costs U.S. businesses up to $411 billion annually in lost productivity, the National Sleep Foundation says. For entrepreneurs who already work an average of 63 hours a week, quality sleep isn’t a luxury – it’s a competitive business advantage with direct impact on decision-making, creativity, and the effectiveness of company leadership.

The SleepEEz Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds, featured at CES 2025, can be the perfect solution for business owners who struggle with sleep disruption. When snoring partners, city traffic, or pesky mental chatter keep a successful entrepreneur awake, these specialized earbuds provide -20dB of passive noise reduction without all of the uncomfortable bulk of traditional sleep aids.

What sets SleepEEZ earbuds apart for busy professionals is their ultra-lightweight design at just 3 grams each. These earbuds also support both rest and business continuity with built-in voice mics for emergency calls and Bluetooth 5.4 reliability.

Best of all, this sleep aid has a slim profile that’s perfect for side sleepers, which is crucial for entrepreneurs who often fall asleep reviewing business plans or resting while waiting to accommodate international clients with late-night calls. The breathable ErgoLoops ensure comfort during those power naps between meetings.

The programmable sleep timer becomes particularly valuable for time-conscious business owners. When you set it to 30 minutes for a much-needed break on a busy afternoon, or up to 2 hours for deep sleep, the earbuds will automatically shut off to prevent the battery from draining while you recharge.

Verified buyer Lamont Boles rated these earbuds 4 stars, saying: “These Buds are wonderful. They are easy to use with a light tap, the case is convenient for take-along, and the sound is full and rich. These easily fit into my ears and after a while, I forget I’m wearing them. I am a side sleeper, but these buds are very comfortable.

For entrepreneurs who are seeking every edge in performance optimization, they’re a minimal investment for such a maximum return on sleep quality, which could literally result in measurable dividends.

Get the SleepEEZ Mini Noise-Blocking True Wireless Earbuds while they’re just $19.97, a 43% discount off the original retail price, but only until October 12.



