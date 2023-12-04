Learn Up to 14 Languages for $149.97 with This Deal on a Top-Rated Language Learning App Get a great deal on Babbel, just in time for the holidays.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

According to Deloitte, 48% of Americans will be traveling over the holidays this year. If you're taking some much-needed time off and are heading abroad, you can get a head start on learning the language with this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning. Or if your travel is of the domestic variety, this deal for all languages also makes an excellent gift.

With no stress about shipping dates required, this lifetime subscription to all languages on Babbel Language Learning is on sale just in time for the holiday season. You can currently score it for the best price online — just $149.97 and a whopping $449 off the usual cost — but you'll have to act fast. There's no coupon code required, but this sale only lasts through December 17.

Give the gift of knowledge with access to not just one or two languages but all 14 languages available on Babbel Language Learning. Your loved one (or yourself, we're not judging!) can master languages like French, Italian, Portuguese, or Dutch in their free time, thanks to this handy platform that has scored 4.6 stars on the App Store. Babbel makes learning on the go a breeze thanks to the bite-size lessons that last from 10 to 15 minutes, perfect for even the busiest schedules.

Instead of dull classroom learning, Babbel has a conversational focus. That means you'll learn how to speak about topics you'll actually use — categories like food, business, travel, and family. It's also equipped with speech recognition technology, so your pronunciation improves as you go, and you don't have to sound like a tourist.

Score significant holiday savings on a Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription to all languages for $149.97 (reg. $599), the best price online with no coupon code needed, through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Personal Improvement Lifestyle Self Improvement Languages Learn languages

Most Popular

See all
Making a Change

Learn Up to 14 Languages for $149.97 with This Deal on a Top-Rated Language Learning App

Get a great deal on Babbel, just in time for the holidays.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

She Started Her Side Hustle to Solve a Serious Problem With Outdoor Furniture. It Blew Past Her Full-Time Job's Income — to $66,000 a Month.

Wendy Wang, owner of F&J outdoors, began crafting covers for patio furniture in 2018.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

Want to Make Money As a Writer? Here's How to Write Things People Really Want to Read

These were the strategies I used to build a healthy newsletter business.

By Nathan Baschez
By Amanda Breen
Career

How Stay-at-Home Moms Can Reignite Their Career and Re-enter the Workforce

A returnship is for anyone that took a career break, but this arrangement can be particularly beneficial for busy moms who have taken time off to raise their children and are now ready to jump back into their careers.

By Lesley Pyle
Starting a Business

8 Inspiring Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

On this week's Jeff Fenster Show, the Global Entrepreneurship Network's Jeff Hoffman shares advice every budding entrepreneur should follow.

By Jeff Fenster