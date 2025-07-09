Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you've tried to find a new job recently, you know it's tough and getting tougher. With automated resume screening, repetitive applications that all want slightly different things, and a growing number of sites to check for job postings, sending out your application for a job can feel like yelling into the wind. But LoopCV wants to help change all that.

Job search automation program LoopCV wants to make automation work on your side for a change, helping you target and apply to the jobs you want and create smart, effective outreach emails that connect you with recruiters and decision-makers. Right now you can get a lifetime subscription to LoopCV for $29.97, a major discount on the $599 MSRP.

LoopCV makes the most painful part of job searching — finding jobs and then crafting an application — a snap. You upload your résumé and tell the kinds of job titles you're looking for; once you're done, the program can automatically search for and apply to new job postings that match your requirements every day. With this lifetime subscription, in fact, you can set LoopCV up to search for as many as 50 job titles in parallel every month, or as many as 300 applications. And LoopCV is connected to more than 30 of the leading job search platforms, including LinkedIn (as well as the LinkedIn Apply extension); Indeed, Monster Jobs, and more.

The program can help take care of other onerous job search tasks, too. Personalize LoopCV's templates to create compelling, attention-grabbing letters to recruiters, or use your own, and let it automatically send your emails. LoopCV gives you actionable insights to optimize your search, with detailed statistics including email open rates and resume performance. You can even A/B test different resumes to help create the best version for you.

Your purchase gets you a lifetime subscription to all that LoopCV offers, updates to the product included. (It's important to note that this offer is only available to new LoopCV users.) Make the job search process work for you for once; LoopCV is ready to make that new career you've been dreaming of a reality.

