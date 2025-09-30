Master Global Markets With a Lifetime Rosetta Stone Subscription

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Companies that operate in multiple languages generate 70% more revenue from international markets compared to monolingual businesses, according to data from Harvard Business Review. If you’re an entrepreneur who is considering expanding globally, language skills aren’t just culturally helpful – they can be direct pathways to untapped revenue streams and competitive advantages.

A lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone puts 25 languages at your fingertips, giving you communication tools that can help you to negotiate deals in Madrid, manage suppliers in Shanghai, or pitch investors in São Paulo. It’s been trusted by top-tier organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor for the past 27 years, because the company’s immersive training method is almost exactly how you learned your native language as a child.

The program’s progressive learning structure starts with the kind of business scenarios entrepreneurs will appreciate – shopping, ordering, transportation – then advances to intermediate skills like sharing opinions and discussing industry trends. That’s just the kind of language progression entrepreneurs need when they’re trying to build international partnerships or manage remote teams across different cultures.

What sets Rosetta Stone apart for busy business owners is the cutting-edge speech recognition technology that can analyze your pronunciation 100 times per second, the company says. Interactions with potential international clients, suppliers, and partners will be so much smoother when your accent and pronunciation are familiar to them. The chances of costly miscommunication issues will likely fall dramatically, as well.

The Wall Street Journal notes that Rosetta Stone “may be the next best thing to living in a country,” which matters when you’re trying to build authentic relationships with international clients without the expense of extended travel.

If you’re ready to break into global markets, this is a strategic investment in business expansion preparedness. Fortunately, the subscription’s sale price makes that investment minimal compared to potential long-term international revenue opportunities.

Get the Lifetime Subscription to Rosetta Stone for only $148.99 with code LANGO, 63% off the regular $399 subscription price.



