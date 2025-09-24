Steph Curry Was Overlooked Early in His Career — Now He’s Creating a Platform So Others Aren’t

Once overlooked himself, Stephen Curry is now building a purpose-driven brand to give underrated athletes the opportunity they deserve.

Key Takeaways Curry has turned his underdog story into a purpose-driven business built on equity and opportunity for student-athletes.

The program develops athletic talent while building real-world leadership skills.

It might sound crazy now, but for much of his early basketball career, Stephen Curry was overlooked. Coming out of high school, he carried no major accolades and only a three-star recruiting rank. Two MVPs, four NBA championships and an Olympic gold later, that chip on his shoulder is still there — and now he’s using it for something bigger.

With Underrated Golf, Curry has turned his underdog story into a purpose-driven business built on equity, access and opportunity for student-athletes from every community.

“The Underrated brand started as a badge of honor,” Curry says. “It was about creating a platform to find the underrated, the undervalued, the overlooked. Leveraging my story, I knew there were so many kids in that same position — full of talent but without the right opportunity to reach their full potential.”

Elevating talent on and off the court

On the court, Steph Curry is known for making the game easier for those around him — whether it’s through dazzling assists or his signature off-ball voodoo that opens up the floor. He brings that same mindset to his off-court ventures, especially Underrated Golf.

Underrated initially focused on basketball, but it didn’t take long for Curry to set his sights on another passion: golf.

The Underrated Golf tour hosts junior tournaments on championship courses, giving overlooked junior golfers the chance to compete at a high level and experience the sport at its best.

“Golf brings people together from all walks of life,” Curry says. “Underrated Golf is about making the game a vehicle for equity, access and opportunity.”

Curry was introduced to golf by his father at 10, and was instantly hooked. But he never dreamed of being a part of the golf world beyond the green. It wasn’t until later in his career that he realized the profound influence the sport had on his life.

“I realized how much golf has given me — not just hitting the ball and playing, but the people I’ve met, the conversations I’ve had on the course, and the places it’s allowed me to travel,” Curry says. “Seeing the common ground you can find with others through the game, that’s what I wanted to bring into my own space in it.”

Futures beyond the fairway

The tour capped its fourth season with the Curry Cup at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.

“It really aligns with our mission at Liberty National — promoting diversity, inclusion and reflecting the spirit of the Statue of Liberty, which is central to our vision,” says Dan Fireman, co-founder of Liberty National.

But the Underrated experience extends beyond the course. The day after the Curry Cup, title sponsor KPMG hosted its Leadership Development Day, transforming competitors into classmates. Inside NBC’s iconic 30 Rock studio, the golfers met with C-suite executives and worked through a curriculum covering everything from public speaking and personal branding to business networking and emerging technologies like AI.

“The soft skills are so important, and those don’t change. But giving these athletes exposure to what’s happening in the business world is invaluable,” said Melissa Taylor, Vice Chair, Client & Markets for KPMG U.S. “If we can help contribute to their readiness for life after golf, it feels like the perfect match.”

From long-range shots to long-term impact

With KPMG anchoring the business element, Curry leans into what excites him most: the golf itself.

“I like to have fun with everything I do,” he says. “There’s always a lot going on, on and off the court, but I try to stay real, honest and authentic in how I show up and who I partner with. It’s about working with like-minded people who want to have fun too, but also recognize the meaningful opportunity to, as we say, ‘elevate the under.'”

Legacy might not be Curry’s priority, but he has nonetheless built a bulletproof one. Curry Brand is only five years old, and Underrated just four, yet both already feel like institutions. Steph may call them “babies,” but if there’s one thing we’ve learned from the player once dubbed the Baby-Faced Assassin, it’s that a youthful appearance doesn’t preclude a lasting impact.